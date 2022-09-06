The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.35%. The accompanying statement left us in no doubt that significant further interest rate increases are likely. The economic impact, including mortgage stress, will be far more intense than people had been expecting. The outlook for the stock market, property prices and the Australian dollar is negative.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0000 as US dollar corrects ahead of ISM
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 in early European trading. Markets remain mixed amid China's stimulus optimism and persisting European energy crisis. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off higher yields, as the US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
USD/JPY jumps above 141.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is trading above 141.00, the highest level since 1998, as bulls track firmer Treasury yields. Stimulus hopes and stops triggered above 141.00 support the further upside, despite Japan's verbal intervention. US ISM PMI next of note.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.1600 amid Truss boost, weaker USD
GBP/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.1600 amid a broad US dollar pullback and cautious optimism. UK new PM Truss readies £130 billion energy plan while talks of BOE review also gain momentum. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
Gold pares intraday gains to one-week high, back below $1,720 level
Gold catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on last week's bounce from the $1,689-$1,688 area or the lowest level since July 21. The XAU/USD trims a part of its intraday gains to a one-week high and retreats below the $1,720 level during the early European session.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bear market bites back as Nord Stream shuts down any rally hopes
The equity market finished out last week in a pretty calm but lower fashion. The US employment report pretty much kept the guessing game intact with perhaps a slightly hawkish tone.