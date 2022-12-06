Asia Market Update: RBA has not yet signaled a rate hike pause, AU GDP and CN Trade Balance due on Wed; Chinese markets opened lower after prior outperformance.
General trend
- Chinese cities continue to ease COVID testing requirements.
- Asian equities trade mixed.
- Nikkei 225 rises amid the recent gain in USD/JPY.
- Chinese markets pare declines.
- S&P ASX 200 remained lower following the RBA statement [REITs decline].
- Taiwan Semi may report monthly sales this week.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) RAISES CASH RATE TARGET BY 25BPS TO 3.10%; AS EXPECTED.
- (AU) Australia Q3 Current Account (A$): -2.3B v +6.0Be [first deficit in 14 quarters].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.
- (JP) Japan Oct Household Spending Y/Y: +1.2% v 0.9%e ( 2nd consecutive increase).
- (JP) Japan Oct Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.0%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.6% v -2.1%e [largest y/y decline in real wages since Jun 2015].
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Coordinating with Ruling parties on defense funding; No specific comments on funding for defense spending now.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Too early to discuss policy framework; Will still take time to hit BOJ goal; Will communicate exit when price target approaches.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.4890% v 1.5610% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.00x v 3.28x prior.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates no comment on daily FX moves, important for FX to reflect fundamentals and move in a stable manner.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.9%.
- (KR) North Korea State Media: Fired artillery as a response to South Korean Military Drills.
- (KR) South Korea sells 2-year bonds: Avg yield 3.730% v 4.235% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drains CNY78B v net drains CNY53B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9746 v 7.0384 prior (Strongest CNY fix since mid Sept).
- (CN) Recent China RRR cut might push 5-year loan prime rates (LPR) lower in Dec – Chinese press.
- (CN) China Press Commentary: Yuan to strengthen further.
- (CN) China President Xi: China must overcome all difficulties in development.
North America
- (US) US Senator Shelby (R-AL): Democrats and Republicans are not far apart on an omnibus spending package; ~$25B apart on non defense spending.
-(US) NOV FINAL S&P/MARKIT SERVICES PMI: 46.2 V 46.1E.
-(US) OCT FINAL DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: 1.1% V 1.0%E; DURABLES (EX-TRANSPORTATION): 0.5% V 0.5% PRELIM.
-(US) NOV ISM SERVICES INDEX: 56.5 V 53.3E; New Orders Index: 56.0 v 56.5 prior; Prices Paid: 70.0 v 70.7 prior.
-(US) OCT FACTORY ORDERS: 1.0% V 0.7%E.
-(US) Treasury $54B 3-month bills draw 4.270% v 4.285% prior, BTC 2.67x; $45B 6-month bills draw 4.570% v 4.550% prior, BTC 2.57x.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Defense Ministry deploys mobile coastal defense missile systems on Kuril Island [near Japan] – financial press.
-(UK) Reportedly to unveil City of London reform package on Fri, Dec 9th - press.
-(DE) Germany Govt Spokesperson: Remains to be seen if will meet 2% defense spending goal in 2023; Goal is now to still make it until 2025.
-(DE) Germany Nov new passenger car registrations at 260.5K v 208.5K m/m (fourth straight M/M rise) - KBA.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0518-1.0484 ; JPY 137.17-136.29 ; AUD 0.6737-0.6690 ;NZD 0.6355-0.6310.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,784/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $77.31/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.8128/lb.
