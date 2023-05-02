We ponder why the pause, then rate hikes again?
In this thought-provoking video, Clifford Bennett, renowned Chief Economist and financial expert, dives deep into the pressing issue of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) potentially driving the country toward a recession. As the RBA shows signs of re-accelerating its efforts to raise interest rates, Bennett delves into the reasons behind the recent pause and subsequent rate hikes.
Bennett sheds light on the crucial topic of interest rates, discussing how they could climb as high as 4.5% to 5.5%. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, he dissects the potential ramifications of these rate hikes on Australia's economy and its impact on various sectors.
Join us as we explore the factors influencing the RBA's decision-making process and the potential implications for businesses, consumers, and the overall economic landscape of Australia. Bennett's astute analysis provides valuable insights into the reasoning behind the pause and subsequent resumption of rate hikes, allowing viewers to develop a comprehensive understanding of the complex economic dynamics at play.
As an esteemed economist, Clifford Bennett brings years of experience and a unique perspective to the discussion. His ability to break down complex economic concepts into understandable terms ensures that viewers of all backgrounds can engage with the material and gain a clearer understanding of the current state of Australia's economy.
If you're curious about the future of interest rates and how the RBA's decisions may impact Australia's economic landscape, and the Australian Dollar, this video is a must-watch. Join Clifford Bennett as he offers astute analysis, thought-provoking insights, and potential predictions on Australia's path forward. Don't miss out on this engaging discussion that could shape your understanding of the country's economic future. Subscribe to our channel to stay informed about the latest economic updates, expert insights, and in-depth analysis. Hit the notification bell to receive alerts whenever we upload new videos. Like, share, and leave your comments below to join the conversation and share your thoughts on this important economic topic.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below 1.1000 on Tuesday after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar seems to have regathered its strength, causing the pair to lose its footing.
Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed
Gold price portrays the market’s cautious optimism while posting mild gains near $1,985 as traders await the key central bank events amid full markets’ return on Tuesday. US Dollar’s retreat due to the looming default fears adds strength to the XAU/USD’s rebound.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?