The balance the RBA had going into the meeting was a tricky one. Which narrative did they allow to steer them? Would it be the bullish narrative that unemployment was down to 5.1%? Or would it be the bearish worry that the spreading delta variant had put much of Australia back into lockdowns?
In the end, the RBA took a more glass ‘half full’ approach. Yes they acknowledged the spread of the virus by saying that:
‘One near-term uncertainty is the effect of the recent virus outbreaks and the lockdowns. But the experience to date has been that once outbreaks are contained and restrictions are eased, the economy bounces back quickly.’
The only critique of this view is that, yes this is true, but the Delta variant is highly transmissible. We are now midway through the colder months for Australia, so the vulnerability to the Delta variant is a different and new challenge. However, the RBA’s perspective is that we can keep this controlled from damaging the economy.
One of the major focuses of the RBA has been the labour market. So, it is no surprise that in the minutes the very next paragraph after the one cited above stresses the good progress in jobs:
‘The labour market has continued to recover faster than expected. The unemployment rate declined further to 5.1 per cent in May and more Australians have jobs than before the pandemic.’
The RBA also welcomed the data that revealed a decline in underemployment and noted that labour force participation was around record highs. The glass is half full.
So, the headline decision did show that optimism under the hood. Rates stayed the same at 0.10%, the 3-year yield target remained the same keeping to the April 2024 bond as its 3-year yield target instead of pushing it further down the line to the November 2024 bond. This reflected the RBA’s confident approach. Bond purchases were extended until mid-November, but reduced by $1 billion a week. So, what the right-hand takes the left hand gives.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold clings to near three-week high as US Treasury yields drop
Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months.
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.