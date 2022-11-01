Asia Market Update: Equity markets rise; RBA decision in line with the majority; CN Caixin PMI above ests; Key CB decisions remain in focus.

General trend

- Toyota affirmed FY Op guidance; cut production guidance (as expected).

- Australian equities extended rise after RBA decision; REITs outperform.

- Chinese equities pared rise, volatility remains.

- CIFI Holdings [Chinese property developer] said: Ended discussions with offshore creditors in Oct.

- Japanese corporate earnings remain in focus [Toyota, Sony, TEPCO, Japan Airlines, Nippon Steel].

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 25bps to 2.85%; as expected; Reiterates size and timing of future hikes to be data determined.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Building Permits M/M: +3.8% v -1.6% prior.

- (AU) Australia Oct Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 52.8 prelim (confirms 30th month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: -1.5% w/w.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.

- (JP) Japan Oct Final PMI Manufacturing: 50.7 v 50.7 prelim (confirms 21 months of expansion).

- 9501.JP Considering seeking govt permission to raise household electricity bills, following similar moves by other utilities in Japan amid soaring fuel costs - Press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Intervention has yielded 'certain' effects.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Reiterates BOJ must maintain easy policy to support economy in midst of recovery from pandemic.

- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry confirms has asked companies and households to conserve electricity during the winter.

- Toyota (7203.JP) Reports H1 Net ¥1.17T v ¥1.52T y/y, Op ¥1.14T v ¥1.75T y/y, Rev ¥17.71T v ¥15.48T y/y; Announces ¥150B share buyback.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.3%.

- (KR) South Korea financial holding companies said to have pledged ~KRW95T in liquidity during meeting with the FSC.

- (KR) South Korea Oct Trade Balance: -$6.7B v -$3.5Be.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.

- *(CN) China Oct CAIXIN PMI manufacturing: 49.2 V 48.5E (3rd straight contraction).

- 1299.HK Reports Q3 Value of New Business (VONB): $741M v $735M y/y; Annualized new premiums $1.27B v $1.25B y/y.

- 884.HK Ended discussions with offshore creditors in Oct; Suspended payments for ~$414M total offshore debts $6.85B.

- (CN) China has imposed 'static management' on 5 districts in Dandong [Liaoning province], effective until Fri (Nov 2nd); All flights in airports to be cancelled effective Nov 1st.

- (CN) Former China SAFE [FX regulator] official Guan Tao: China PBOC should be prepared to act like Japan when it comes to FX.

- (HK) Macau Oct Casino Rev (MOP) 3.90B v 3.0B prior; Y/Y: -10.7% v -49.6% prior.

North America

- VRNS Reports Q3 $0.05 v $0.06e, Rev $123.3M v $125Me, weaker guidance (-10% after hours).

- HLF Reports Q3 $0.91 v $1.21 y/y, Rev $1.30B v $1.43B y/y; Withdraws guidance; Q3 sales trends expected to continue into Q4.

- (US) Pres Biden: Energy companies have reported Q3 profits that are 'hard to believe' and 'outrageous', the result of 'profiteering'; Confirms White House will work with Congress to address these excess profits.

Europe

- (RU) Russia Defense Ministry: Stresses that Russia is suspending, not withdrawing from, the Black Sea grain initiative.

- (IE) Ireland Oct Economic Pulse: 60.5 v 70.6 prior.

- (IE) Ireland Oct PMI Manufacturing: 51.4 v 51.5 prior ( 29th month of expansion).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 +1.7% , Hang Seng +3.6%; Shanghai Composite +1.3% ; Kospi +1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 0.9909-0.9873 ; JPY 148.82-148.12 ; AUD 0.6446-0.6390 ;NZD 0.5861-0.5803.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,641/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $87.17/brl; Copper +1.4% at $3.4260/lb.