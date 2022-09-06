We all know the RBA will be hiking rates by 50 points today!
But what does this mean for the economy and financial markets really?
First of all, I would like to make note of the small, I think non-existent, but others think a chance, of their being a mere 25 point rate hike by the RBA today?
I think this is unlikely for the reason that it would suggest independent of following the Fed thinking. Which I do not believe the Lowe team to be capable of. There certainly has been no sign of original thought at any point for several years now.
The reason it could happen, is that the RBA has shown itself to be extremely weak in the past and unhappy to raise rates, ever, at all, for any reason.
The RBA has only done so when it was apparent to even Mums and Dads at home watching the evening news, that the RBA had let inflation out of the can and to run amok> And of course, only after the Federal Reserve was clearly already on that path, that the RBA begrudgingly began to act. A full year behind the obvious curve of a firm economy and rising inflation? Disaster at the Board.
So here we are, I think it will be 50 points because this is what requires the lowest intellectual endeavour.
For equity markets, we could see a slight slip, then a slight rally, and then eventually, well down the drain with the outlook for a weakening economy, and that it is, with high inflation and rate hikes it is all too obvious. It tends toward economic oblivion.
For the Australian dollar, expect some spring in its step, followed by quite a sharp drop indeed. You see, even with a 50 point rate hike, the Australian dollar yield deficit to the US dollar is simply confirmed to be getting even wider. It is simple math. Fed hiking 75. RBA hiking 50. Expect the Australian dollar, in a slowing world economy, to go backwards.
My forecast remains as it has since December, that the AUD will fall to 65 this year, risk 58 next year.
Should that 25 point wild card come in, expect very sharp Australian dollar downside.
Overall, I remain enthusiastic about our modern age capability to do very well in bear market environments.
