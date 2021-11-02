Melbourne Cup Day and RBA likely to adjust policy.

So let's get straight to the point. What matters today, is of course a horse race in Melbourne, Australia. The Melbourne Cup. One of the great races of the world.

Now, what you have all been waiting for... the economist's pick!

So enough suspense..... Spanish Mission, Explosive Jack.

A lot of research and blockchain metaverse analysis using various super computers has lead to this selection. So I hope you appreciate all the hard work that has gone into this. Oh, and I like the names too.

The Reverse Bank of Australia, for they only seem capable of looking out the rear view mirror. Currently sitting at the back of the central bank performance pack, is at last likely to start to move up the field by announcing it will be more flexible in its own outlook for its own decisions. What a nonsense really. Why not just have a mature central bank policy, along the lines of we are always ready to act appropriately. Like the rest of the world. Instead of this absolute nonsense of we have decided to do nothing until 2024? Who came up with that in the first place anyway?

Governor Lowe, has merely copied whatever the Federal Reserve has done. With delay, and whether it was appropriate to Australia or not. When it got really hard, the RBA couldn't cope and gasped, "we will do nothing until 2024".

That was some time ago, and for some reason he has continued to collect a salary of over $1 million. More than the Prime Minister, and three times what the Federal Reserve Chairman gets? There is no service to the community in that equation.

At last, they may begin to do some heavy lifting again. What is clear is that Australia will have below trend growth for several years, with inflation out of the box and rising quickly. This is by no means an environment where official rates at 0.1%, historic crisis levels, are anywhere near appropriate.

We were the first to forecast rate hikes in 2022. The CBA has now joined that forecast and so too, the futures market pricing in our risk to 1.50% in 2022 target. Where is the RBA? Way behind the curve.

RBA SHOULD RAISE RATES TODAY to 0.50%.

This will not happen unfortunately, and so we are not going to see inflation or asset bubbles such as the property market contained just yet. Which only means the eventual cooling of the housing market, will be more severe than it would otherwise have had to have been.

Several months ago, I said the RBA was setting the nation up for a roller-coaster economic experience over several more years, as it would need to hike more aggressively, after being slow off the mark. The 10y bond is already on its way to our previous forecast of 2.5%, with 3.5% being the eventual target.

Hopefully the RBA does at least do something today?

For it is all already too late.

Good luck in the Cup!