The RBA could only bring itself to cough up a miserly 25 point first rate hike, in 11 years. Taking the official cash rate to a still crisis lows highly stimulatory 0.35 %.
OMG the impact on inflation will be huge. Not.
What a disgrace, the international central banking world doubled up in laughter…
By continuing to fall even further behind the economic realities of our time, the RBA continues to ramp up in inflation and keep equity and property prices above true value. The RBA has single handedly created a property bubble and Attempts to keep it growing. This is text book how to create a crash economics.
Are we trying to push the inevitable out beyond our retirement with bizarrely Lowe (this is correct spelling) interest rates.
This patently squeamish be seen to be the caring RBA is an economic catastrophe in the making.
Please Mr Treasurer? Can we have a new and good RBA board? Please Mr Treasurer!
