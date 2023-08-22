Risk assets traded with a mixed tone on Tuesday. On the one hand, we saw appetite improve on stabilization efforts out of China and optimism around US tech earnings. On the other hand, bank shares were weighed down by an S&P downgrade.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since mid-June below 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD reversed after reaching six-day highs above 1.0930 and declined to test July lows. The pair continues to face downward pressure, with the 1.0830 support area in focus, due to the strength of the US Dollar, cautious market sentiment, and higher US yields. The upcoming release of global PMI data will be a key highlight on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD continues to pull back, being rejected from the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The pair reached a peak at 1.2800 but then declined towards 1.2700. This decline can be attributed to a stronger US Dollar and a cautious market mood. EUR/GBP fell to test year-to-day lows near 0.8500.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction Premium
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.