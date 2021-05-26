Bonds are back in favour, and there is a range of potential culprits. As always there is never only one explanation, but the usual central bank suspects bear some responsibility. The Fed's rising tide of cash has to be invested somewhere, while dovish ECB comments are only one part of the story.

The separation that has grown between the macro numbers and the level of market rates

US market rates are reacting more to market technicals right now than to macro indicators. Even through some of the data released yesterday was weaker then expected, the vast bulk of data of late has been strong. So what's going on?

The excess liquidity on the front end that shows up at the Fed’s reverse repo window is indicative of froth. There is simply too much liquidity swashing around, and not enough collateral. It is increasingly apparent that this has and continues to filter out the curve. Demand for fixed income has been a feature for some time now, and one of those buyers is in fact the Fed itself.

Collapsing MM rates are pushing more cash back to the Fed

Source: Refinitiv, ING

In a global context, US inflation only matters if it affects the level of rates. US inflation does not matter from an income erosion perspective for foreigners – players outside the US have their own separate inflation environments. When inflation does begin to matter it will be US domestics that drive that move.

But right now, the domestic system has an excess of liquidity that clouds valuations based on the macro numbers. The US inflation rate is an important guide. But in the end, the 10yr US rate is just a number that is the result of where supply meets demand, and right now the demand side is dominating.

Bonds are back in favour…

The pullback in bond yields since this time last week has been impressive. Not that c.6bp of rally in 10Y Bund is unheard of, but it implies a sharp change of outlook on the part of rates market participants. Or does it? We highlighted at the end of last week that technical factors would prove supportive for euro-denominated bonds this week, but the extent of the rally exceeded our expectations. These factors tend to have only a transitory effect on market pricing, although it is possible that pre-ECB short-covering magnified the move.

Who's dragging who? US and German yields both dropped this week

Source: Refinitiv, ING

It is also tempting to look abroad for another reason in the bond turnaround. In the US, where the phase of reopening euphoria came to an end approximately two months ago, macro newsflow is increasingly mixed. Concerns that bottlenecks, such as the a lack of workers, could hold back the recovery are increasingly being voiced. The declines in consumer confidence yesterday added weight to those worries. There is also the possibility that, as EUR rates rose relative to US equivalents, they found better demand. Although we find that, on the whole, it is more EUR rates holding down USD peers than the reverse.

…with perhaps an assist from the ECB

Two ECB officials yesterday contributed to easing fear of a tapering of PEPP asset purchases at its 10 June meeting. Taken at face value, comments from Yannis Stournaras and Francois Villeroy would indicate that the current pace of €80bn/month will be maintained in 3Q. In reality, we expect that view to be contested by more hawkish members. Note also that the rise in government yields never really spread to other markets, and that the pullback in yields lessens the pressure on the ECB to maintain an elevated pace of purchases.

This is particularly true of the turnaround seen in Italian bonds since last week. One would expect them to be the main beneficiaries of any reassessment of ECB purchases among the euro government bond pack. Their rally pre-dated yesterday’s comments, however, and we do not think there is much to justify a reassessment anyway (as we wrote above). The main driver at play in our view is that Italian bonds have been particularly hit by the re-pricing higher in EUR rates earlier this quarter, so a reversal in Bund yields should also bring tighter Italian spreads.

Italian spreads closely linked to Bund yields this year

Source: Refinitiv, ING

According to the relationship we identified last week, the 10Y Italy-Germany spread widens (tightens) by c.1bp for each 1bp of Bund sell-off (rally). In that light, the c.4bp of tightening yesterday when Bunds rallied 2.8bp is noticeable but not that surprising. Clearly the period between now and the 10 June ECB meeting will prove a rocky one, especially if ECB hawks feel like they have to ‘balance out’ the dovish comments made yesterday. However, we maintain our view that Italy 10Y will tighten to within 100bp of Germany later this year.

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Whodunnit