Eurozone market rates continue to creep higher, with the German 10yr about to count down to zero. The fact that this is happening as US market rates remain in a deep Fed-induced trance is not a bad thing. Rather it suggests if, or likely when, US market rates awake from their slumber, there will be some catching up to do. The only way is up (eventually).

While EUR rates have taken over the driving seat towards higher rates ...

In much of the world the Covid scare is ever-present, but in Europe restrictions are being eased alongside falling infection rates. Rising rates are a reflection of that optimism. As long as that is the case there will also be opposition within the ECB to extending the extraordinary PEPP support for too long, even as some might start to take a closer look at the financing conditions - the ECB’s current compass. This could lead to more volatility down the road, if it plays out in a more diverse and broadening spectrum of views being offered by central bankers, which could be increasingly detrimental to bond spreads in particular.

In the end we think that only a shift in the ECB could set rates off their track toward higher levels. By that we mean a nod toward extending the faster pace of asset purchases that could also ensue a discussion about the overall size of the PEPP purchase programme. Keep in mind that sovereign bonds were the main beneficiaries of the ECB’s PEPP and its greater flexibility, think for instance of the removed 33% limit to the ECB bond holdings.

Sovereigns spreads (Italy's here) are still far from crisis levels

Source: Refinitiv, ING

But even as spreads in Eurozone sovereign bonds are on the rise again, in absolute terms we are still away from what one would consider stressed levels. What is more, real interest rates still rooted in deeply negative territory suggest a still very accommodative environment for the economy.

ECB still buys at a faster clip, but the more important question is for how much longer?

Source: ECB, ING

The US has become more skeptical of the trajectory - we think this will prove transitory

US rates have moved on from their initial phase of optimism towards one marked by more balanced skepticism. The volatile data of late has helped bring more market participants to the Fed’s own more cautious stance. Fed speakers have continued to emphasize that more progress needs to be seen in the jobs market and that inflation pressures are transitory. For 10Y US Treasuries that implies that they can continue to hover in their 2Q range of roughly 1.55% to 1.75% for a while, before upward forces reassert themselves.

US yields struggling to break above pre-pandemic levels while German rates are at two years high

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Interestingly yesterday Fed Vice Chair Clarida noted an anchoring of rates within a global equilibrium, one that is driven by global inflation expectations. One interpretation of this is Fed policy is just one part of the determination of where market rates head to, but the dominant force is wider expectations, which remain reasonably anchored. That may well be the case, but it can also change. Certainly, the bias for inflation expectations has been tilted in an upward direction, driven by higher actual inflation prints.

In fact, US inflation expectations right out the curve are at their highest levels in three decades. The only surprising factor here is the exceptional ongoing demand for nominal rates - they may incorporate an elevated inflation expectation, but they incorporate a deep negative real rate, which in an all-in concept still leaves the holder susceptible to realised deep negative real returns. Something must give.

Today’s events and market view

Eying the upside in light of growing optimism, EUR rates have taken over the driving seat, evident also in the again narrowing UST/Bund spread. Crucial will be the ECB’s stance towards the implications for financing conditions. As such speakers like ECB board member Francois Villeroy and president Christine Lagarde, today will be followed more closely for any hints that markets are getting ahead of themselves.

As a side note, the German constitutional Court is set to decide today on whether its 2020 ruling surrounding its PSPP judgement has been respected by the German government and parliament – in the end they were admonished for not having sought more clarity from the ECB to allow the Bundesbank to participate. While less of an event risk itself, the episode comes as a reminder why some central bankers might feel uncomfortable keeping the PEPP around for too long.

Of course technical factors such as supply can accelerate the upward dynamic. Last week’s 30Y green Bund is a case in point. This week, markets will have to digest the EU’s (potentially final) SURE related transaction, a dual tranche 8Y and 25Y social bond deal that was mandated yesterday, with and expected volume of up to €15bn.

At the front end of the curve Germany auctions a new 2Y bond for €6bn.

