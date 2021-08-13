The ECB achieved a de-coupling of EUR front-end rates from USD and GBP peers with its forward guidance. We think divergence will continue into the publication of the minutes of the July meetings in the coming weeks, and the rates divergence will spread to longer tenors.

EUR divergence is strongest at the front-end

The next couple of weeks will bring the minutes of the Fed (next week) and ECB (the following one) July meetings. There is a case to be made for the hawkish Fed chatter evident at the June meeting being tone down. Firstly because of fears caused by the Delta variant, but also because of the negative reaction in financial markets that followed the hawkish shift in June. As a reminder, the curve brought forward the date of the first hike as a result, but reduced drastically the terminal rates. Regardless of the caution expressed by the Fed in the minutes, we think the recent jump in job market indicators should help markets ignore that message, and focus instead on the start of the upcoming tightening cycle.

EUR 2Y1Y forward rates have de-coupled from their USD and GBP equivalents

Source: Refinitiv, ING

This makes the divergence with EUR rates all the more striking. If the aim was to signal a delay to the start of its own tightening cycle, then the ECB's new forward guidance is an all-round success. Since roughly mid-July, 2Y1Y EUR rates took a plunge whilst their USD and GBP peers are looking perkier by the day, although at different dates to reflect comments from local central bankers and economics releases. On paper, front-end rates are less internationally correlated than their long-end peers. But in practice, a major central bank, especially the Fed, moving closer to tightening usually paves the way for similar moves from others.

For what it’s worth, we’re inclined to say that front-end rates have well understood diverging central bank communication. The Fed and ECB minutes should confirm this, in our view. The next logical step is for the long-end to reflect the same divergence. After all, the next policy step from the Fed will be to taper purchases, while it is well documented that the ECB’s marginal policy tool is, and will remain for some time, asset purchases. If we are correct, the divergence we observe at the front-end of EUR/USD/GBP curves should spread to longer tenors.

