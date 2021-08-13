The ECB achieved a de-coupling of EUR front-end rates from USD and GBP peers with its forward guidance. We think divergence will continue into the publication of the minutes of the July meetings in the coming weeks, and the rates divergence will spread to longer tenors.
EUR divergence is strongest at the front-end
The next couple of weeks will bring the minutes of the Fed (next week) and ECB (the following one) July meetings. There is a case to be made for the hawkish Fed chatter evident at the June meeting being tone down. Firstly because of fears caused by the Delta variant, but also because of the negative reaction in financial markets that followed the hawkish shift in June. As a reminder, the curve brought forward the date of the first hike as a result, but reduced drastically the terminal rates. Regardless of the caution expressed by the Fed in the minutes, we think the recent jump in job market indicators should help markets ignore that message, and focus instead on the start of the upcoming tightening cycle.
EUR 2Y1Y forward rates have de-coupled from their USD and GBP equivalents
Source: Refinitiv, ING
This makes the divergence with EUR rates all the more striking. If the aim was to signal a delay to the start of its own tightening cycle, then the ECB's new forward guidance is an all-round success. Since roughly mid-July, 2Y1Y EUR rates took a plunge whilst their USD and GBP peers are looking perkier by the day, although at different dates to reflect comments from local central bankers and economics releases. On paper, front-end rates are less internationally correlated than their long-end peers. But in practice, a major central bank, especially the Fed, moving closer to tightening usually paves the way for similar moves from others.
For what it’s worth, we’re inclined to say that front-end rates have well understood diverging central bank communication. The Fed and ECB minutes should confirm this, in our view. The next logical step is for the long-end to reflect the same divergence. After all, the next policy step from the Fed will be to taper purchases, while it is well documented that the ECB’s marginal policy tool is, and will remain for some time, asset purchases. If we are correct, the divergence we observe at the front-end of EUR/USD/GBP curves should spread to longer tenors.
Read the original: Rates spark: Taking a plunge
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.