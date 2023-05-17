Rates remain stuck to their ranges and an absence of top-tier data in coming days suggests this could be the state of play for a while. But risk factors like the debt ceiling add to a strong sense that this relative calm may not last too long, prompting more front-loaded issuance activity. Supply can lift rates, but is usually a more fleeting technical factor.
Current range trading marks a period of relative calm
Data and supply put notable upward pressure on yields yesterday, but overall levels are still well within the ranges established since mid-March. The past two months actually mark a period of relative calm, not just following the banking turmoil, but also relative to the time central banks were still seen to be in the midst of their tightening spree. This is in part also reflected in measures of implied market volatility, especially in EUR where the 3m10Y implied volatility for instance is at its lowest in a year.
However, there is a strong sense in markets that these relatively benign conditions may not last too long given the simmering banking tensions and the US debt ceiling negotiations that look set to go down to the wire. There is some sense of at least stabilisation regarding the former, but as to the latter, headlines after last night's meeting of President Biden with congressional leaders suggested very little progress. It is these risks are also continuing to drive the wedge between the Fed’s own relatively hawkish talk and the market that is still pricing decent probability for rate cuts as soon as September.
Despite outlook uncertainty market conditions are relatively benign
Source: Refinitiv, ING
In between data, supply can become a driver of rates
It also does not mean we are not seeing still considerable market moves around top-tier data releases or central bank meetings as these still are the main guide for general direction amid the uncertainty with regards to the economic outlook. This situation seems to spur more front-loaded bond issuance as borrowers are seeing the number of potential issuing opportunities ahead of the summer being whittled down by holidays, data events and looming deadline for US debt ceiling negotiations.
Pre-summer issuing opportunities are whittled down by holidays, data events and the debt ceiling deadlines
The euroarea alone already saw around €40bn in EUR syndicated supply across sovereigns, SSAs and corporates last week. That figure has now been topped in the first two days of this week alone (note the chart only reflects Monday’s data for the latest week). Supply will have been a technical factor contributing to the higher yields over the past few sessions and will be something to increasingly look out for if issuance is pulled forward. However, by itself it will not decide the general direction of rates going forward.
Bond issuance: Moving towards the last chance saloon
Source: Bond Radar, ING
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Supply binge in the last chance saloon
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0800 as US Dollar firms up
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0800 in European trading. The pair is undermined by a firmer US Dollar as risk sentiment remains tepid on the US debt ceiling updates. All eyes are now on the US data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid notable US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 n the European session. Cable is feeling the pull of gravity, courtesy of the resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors weigh the latest developments surrounding the US debt ceiling talks ahead of the mid-tier US housing data.
Layers of resistances prod XAU/USD rebound below $2,015
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the lowest levels in a fortnight, recently easing from the intraday top, as market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of clarity about the US default conditions.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines
Bitcoin price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000.
Debt ceiling impasse: How is risk sentiment affected?
Global risk sentiment for the next few days will be driven by the US debt ceiling theater. While the looming uncertainty makes the markets hard to navigate in the short run, there is a good chance that the drama comes to an end within the next few days.