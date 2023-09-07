We continue to view the dominant market tilt as one point towards upward pressure on market rates. Resilience is the simplest explainer. It will give eventually, but has not done so as of yet. The latest US ISM services report pushes in the same direction.
Another ratchet up in US Treasury yields, and for good reason
Another leg higher in US Treasury yields, this time driven by ISM services. New orders and prices paid in the high 50s were the standout contributors. An interesting outcome was the re-inversion of the curve as the front end began to raise the discount for one more 25bp rate hike. It’s still priced for no further hikes but has moved closer to a balanced probability. A more neutral to downbeat Beige Book later in the day tempered enthusiasm, but not by enough to materially take yields off their highs. It still appears to us that the marketplace is not getting a green light to re-test lower, and we continue to read the path of least resistance as pointing higher for market yields.
The market discount for the funds rate is now up to 4.3% for January 2025. Remember that was at 2.5% when Silicon Valley Bank went down in March this year. The market continues to discount rate cuts, but nowhere near to the extent they once were. The US 10yr Treasury yield is also at 4.3% and does not look wrong there. There is still a greater likelihood that it heads to the 4.5% area than the 4% one in the weeks ahead. Ultimately there is much more room to the downside for yields when something actually breaks, but for now, things are very much holding together – or at least there is enough constructiveness in the service sector to support ongoing elevation in official rates and market yields.
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Service sector oomph
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0700 after downward revision to EU GDP
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and continues to trade within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The Euro stays on the back foot after Eurostat revised the real GDP growth in Q2 lower to 0.1% (QoQ) from 0.3%.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in three months below 1.2500. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and weighs on the pair as investors await mid-tier data releases and Fedspeak.
Gold consolidates weekly losses near $1,920
Gold price fluctuates in a tight range near $1,920 after suffering large losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower in the European session, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of US data releases.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Dollar strengthens on Fed outlook
The Dollar index has traded steadily at around the $105 level as the market anticipates further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.