We continue to view the dominant market tilt as one point towards upward pressure on market rates. Resilience is the simplest explainer. It will give eventually, but has not done so as of yet. The latest US ISM services report pushes in the same direction.

Another ratchet up in US Treasury yields, and for good reason

Another leg higher in US Treasury yields, this time driven by ISM services. New orders and prices paid in the high 50s were the standout contributors. An interesting outcome was the re-inversion of the curve as the front end began to raise the discount for one more 25bp rate hike. It’s still priced for no further hikes but has moved closer to a balanced probability. A more neutral to downbeat Beige Book later in the day tempered enthusiasm, but not by enough to materially take yields off their highs. It still appears to us that the marketplace is not getting a green light to re-test lower, and we continue to read the path of least resistance as pointing higher for market yields.

The market discount for the funds rate is now up to 4.3% for January 2025. Remember that was at 2.5% when Silicon Valley Bank went down in March this year. The market continues to discount rate cuts, but nowhere near to the extent they once were. The US 10yr Treasury yield is also at 4.3% and does not look wrong there. There is still a greater likelihood that it heads to the 4.5% area than the 4% one in the weeks ahead. Ultimately there is much more room to the downside for yields when something actually breaks, but for now, things are very much holding together – or at least there is enough constructiveness in the service sector to support ongoing elevation in official rates and market yields.

Source: Refinitiv, ING

