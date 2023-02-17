Momentum may wane now that key levels are being approached and supply as a compounding factor is slowing. But fundamentally there is little in the upcoming week standing against further hawkish repricing aside from potentially dovish vibes out of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
Data remains key, but central bank comments help
Markets do appear a tad selective, jumping on data that fits ongoing hawkish repricing in rates markets such as yesterday’s higher-than-expected PPI, largely dismissing initial jobless claims creeping higher and regional surveys disappointing. It does provide fertile ground for hawkish Fed comments such as those by James Bullard, who said that he would not rule out supporting a 50bp hike next month with the aim of eventually bringing the Fed (mid)rate to 5.375% from 4.625% currently. Pricing a peak SOFR rate of 5.24%, markets already see the Fed getting close to there, if not as fast. But it was the back-end getting a lift again with the curve steepening and the 10Y UST yield testing above 3.85%.
Bund yields saw a more uniform shift higher across the curve yesterday alongside US rates. The 10Y Bund yield is testing the air above 2.5% and there was little yesterday’s European Central Bank doves could set against it.
If anything, ECB arch-dove Fabio Panetta was, in our view, not as dovish as he could have been. Arguing for a slower pace after the quasi-preannounced 50bp hike in March doesn’t have him standing in the way of 25bp hikes in May and possibly June – the market has these already firmly priced in discounting 104bp of tightening March to June, and rates downside from here seems limited given the dove's nod of acceptance. What we witnessed yesterday to a greater degree again was the market pricing out the subsequent easing. From (now a higher) peak in 2023 through the end of 2024, that has been whittled down towards 80bp from around 100bp prior to the ECB meeting.
Real Treasury yields didn't really decline in 2023, and are now back at their cycle highs
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Market pattern more likely to extend, subject to data
It is a market pattern that may well extend for now, but it remains crucially dependent on the data. Looking ahead we have warned that data surprises for January can to a large degree be traced back to seasonal adjustments and weather quirks, leaving them exposed to a reversal in February.
Next week already holds the first data points for February, though with the PMIs it's sentiment data rather than hard data. As such, they may still support the bearish undertone in rates markets. The consensus seems to build around a more upbeat release again.
To round the bearish picture off we will also get the release of the final inflation data, more closely watched this time around since the German data had not been available in time for the first estimate – revisions are possible, if not likely. The first release was also light on details, and investors will pore over components such as service inflation.
The FOMC minutes can produce some relatively more dovish headlines
The main test to the hawkish repricing narrative this week may come from the Fed itself, though. The FOMC minutes will be released on Wednesday, giving a broader representation of the views presented in the discussions ahead of the policy decision. We know that Fed Chair Jerome Powell tends to be more hawkish than the broader FOMC, which implies the minutes can produce some relatively more dovish headlines. Of course, the market may dismiss such comments as being overtaken by the recent surprisingly strong data, even if there are some serious question marks behind the sustainability of that strength.
The end of hiking cycles should bring convergence in rates, eg between GBP and EUR forwards
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Rates Spark: Riding the hawkish wave while it lasts
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.1900 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.