Share:

Yields dropped after very weak PMIs. In the US, the narrative of economic resilience that has been the main driver of higher rates over recent months has been challenged. It is but one data point and Fed Chair Powell will also have a word to say at Jackson Hole.

Disappointing PMIs upends the resilience narrative

The broader rise in rates had largely been driven by the narrative surrounding a surprisingly resilient US economy. So, when that narrative gets challenged, a large market reaction can be expected. For the US, PMIs would not have been the usual suspect, but when the disappointment in the data is as large as today – and also happening on a global scale – the market takes note.

The UST curve bull flattened with 10Y UST yields falling more than 13bp to below 4.2%. With the data miss as large as it was, the possibility of Fed cuts was priced back in, and the December 2024 SOFR future's implied yield dropped 12bp. The very near-term policy outlook did not change that much – a pause in September is a tad more likely at close to 90% implied probability, with a hike thereafter still being attached to around a 40% probability.

Fed cuts are priced back in, but the trough is still not materially below 4%

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Weak eurozone PMIs but persistent inflation pressures cause ECB headaches

Yesterday’s rally, however, began in Europe with the services PMIs coming in a lot weaker than anticipated and falling into contractionary territory. Bunds rallied, pulling USTs alongside, but with the gap widening temporarily to over 170bp in 10Y.

As bleak as the macro outlook that yesterday’s PMIs painted appears, inflationary concerns are not going away. The PMI reports indicated an upturn in service sector input cost inflation, i.e. rising wage pressures. Add to this that the market's long-run inflation expectations have also not come down much – 5y5y forward inflation still stands at a historically elevated 2.6% after dropping 3bp yesterday – and it remains an overall uncomfortable situation for the European Central Bank. The ECB hawks may still be tempted to push through a final hike before it is too late.

As for the ECB pricing, markets now see a greater chance for a pause in September. Ahead of yesterday markets were looking for a slightly greater than 50% chance for a hike, now that stands at 30%. it’s now the overall probability for a hike before year-end that stands at 50%, having been close to fully priced in the days before.

More ECB tightening is seen as less likely

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Not the end of the story