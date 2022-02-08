ECB President Lagarde’s latest intervention helped calm the most aggressive hawkish pricing. We think yields are still headed above 0% as the ECB does away with negative rates policy. A nod to peripheral spreads is welcome, but the ECB would do well to get ahead of further widening by spelling out its strategy more clearly.
Lagarde doesn’t rush to a conclusion on inflation
Price action so far this week shows that the weekend hasn’t helped soothe nerves on euro bond markets. A key cause for concern is the lack of pushback by the doves against market expectations of hikes in 2022, a point of view that is still defensible if inflation was expected to return to below 2%, within the European Central Bank's (ECB's) forecasting horizon. Even ECB President Christine Lagarde’s more measured tone on the outlook for inflation at her EU Commission testimony yesterday proved to be only temporary relief.
Lagarde's comments didn't impact the tightening priced by intermediate rates
Source: Refinitiv, ING
The problem is that financial markets have long since taken a view on the inflation outlook, and last week’s ECB press conference gave them a glimpse of a world where the ECB shares their concerns. Even with Lagarde’s subsequent reassurances that the ECB still believes inflation will be manageable, their understanding of its reaction function wasn’t corrected: the ECB would change its rates guidance and end quantitative easing (QE) early if it is proven wrong on inflation.
… but it may overestimate the resilience of the peripheral bond market
What Lagarde’s testimony to parliament achieved is to put the focus back on sovereign spreads developments. Her nod to the ECB’s transmission mechanism, even if deemed not yet at risk despite wider spreads, is a sign that the ECB is not out of touch with the market. The tools offered to guard against further spread widening lack in firepower, however. It is unclear how fast and how far the ECB could rebalance its existing bond portfolio by buying more peripheral bonds through reinvestments.
The ECB is not yet concerned about its transmission mechanism
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Overall, Lagarde’s latest intervention could prevent front-end euro rates from jumping to even more hawkish conclusions, but this will not stop euro bond yields from mechanically rising above 0% in the coming months, where we think the ECB’s deposit rate, their effective floor, should be by early next year.
Peripheral bonds are staring down the barrel of monetary tightening
We think that conclusion holds for peripheral bonds, which are staring down the barrel of monetary tightening without much special treatment. The question in our view is twofold. First, how far do spreads have to widen for the ECB to deem the tightening of financial conditions too fast in some countries compared to others? Second, will it be too late by then? We do not have an answer to the first question, but the ECB has shown that it can underestimate the importance of the second.
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Light relief for euro bonds
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.