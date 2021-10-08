A decent US jobs figure will allow the Fed to announce the taper next month. Inflation will keep the pressure on the Fed, arguing for further steepening of the curve into next week's bond supply. The ECB has yet to figure out how to react to higher inflation, but also avoid the negative consequences of tightening, foremost for bond spreads.

USD: More room for curve steepening

The US jobs data today is anticipated to provide the final green light for the Fed to announce the taper of its asset purchases at the upcoming FOMC meeting in November. Market consensus for the number of jobs added is at 500k, having moved somewhat higher again in the wake of Wednesday’s ADP jobs data and also the ISM indices pointing to positive job creation.

The upshot is that the market should pretty much be positioned for a taper to be announced soon, and a decent figure would remove any remaining doubts of this happening. A good jobs number might also alleviate some concerns that the economy can actually handle the Fed tightening, perhaps even a bit quicker than currently priced, in light of the currently increasing price pressures. In sum, a steeper yield curve – 5Y30Y – on the back of a combination of slowing central bank buying and reasserting economic confidence, even though some political headaches remain surrounding the US debt ceiling.

The US 5s30s slope has room to steepen further on a strong jobs report

Source: Refinitiv, ING

A moderate disappointment in the data today would have to be set against the fact that there is no let up in the inflation angst currently driving markets. That could still be seen forcing the hand of the Fed, but a lingering gloom has kept a lid on the resteepening of the curve for a while already and it might just prolong the limbo markets find themselves in.

Debt ceilling: Temporary respite

The proposed rise in the debt ceiling links the hitting of the debt limit at around the same time that the short-term government spending bill runs out (3rd December). This does not solve anything really. It just pushes the problem down the line, and not very far down the line at that. We have a breather of a couple of months during which we need not worry about a technical default, and the government remains fully open. Which is all good of course.

However, it hardly allows the US Treasury to come in and hit the market with extra bills, as it knows that the limit breathing space is just temporary, and doing extra issuance now could make the job more difficult down the line. That holds especially for longer tenor bills, but also for shorter ones, which would require rolling over in any case. This all means that liquidity cannot be structurally mopped up by bills issuance, and while collateral can come back on to the repo market, it can’t be a structural increase.

USD money markets are set to remain suppressed into December

Source: Refinitiv, ING

As another deadline is looming around 3rd Dec, the US Treasury has no choice but to glide very carefully towards it, taking action to be on course from now till then. That implies that excesses of liquidity will remain on the front end. If there is a reduction in cash going back to the Fed on the reverse repo facility in consequence (as there was today), it will prove to be short lived. This maintains downward pressure on the front end of the US curve.

From a risk perspective, the move takes near term risk away, in the sense that the technical default is off the table. The means that credit product perceived to be at a spread over the US sovereign risk are no longer on watch for a downgrade or a perceived credit deterioration. Anticipation of such an outcome partly explains why we are risk-on today.

So, risk averted for now, but we’ll be here again in a couple of months. And by the way, it means less reason for the 10yr yield to cower at around 1.5%. Hence the press higher this afternoon, with likely more to come.

EUR: A finger in the wind and a trial balloon

As the ECB will have to decide this December on the future shape of asset purchases and policy mix, the inflation outlook also remains a key part of the current communication efforts. The ECB's Chief Economist Lane yesterday felt compelled to push back against any notion that the current spike in energy prices would change the ECB's assessment by much. On the contrary, higher energy costs are largely contractionary. Yesterday’s speech by Isabel Schnabel on the prospects of inflation and among others the difficulty in even measuring inflation highlight the current dilemma. As she says “it is premature to assert that price dynamics will fully subside next year.” The ECB keeps its “finger in the wind” assessing the medium-term inflation outlook.

Inflation worries are spreading to long-dated swaps

Source: Refinitiv, ING

The ECB yesterday published the minutes of the meeting where it decided to moderately slow the pace of asset purchases. At that meeting it had also shifted to a more balanced risk assessment surrounding its inflation outlook. While the base case remains that price pressures are transitory, it was already noted then that the ECB’s projections (in this case for 2023) may be too low already. Questions were posed as to whether internal models properly captured inflation dynamics. And interestingly it was pointed out that “it would only require a relatively small percentage of the current shock to become permanent for inflation to be close to 2 per cent at the end of the projection horizon."

The ECB’s inflation projections may be too low already

Uncertainty about the inflation outlook makes for heated debate within the council and markets account for it by pricing a faster pace of policy tightening. Reports of the ECB discussing a separate programme to replace PEPP and complement the APP are a trial balloon ahead of the December decision involving many moving parts. Such a programme, inheriting the PEPP flexibility and used only as a backstop, could help contain peripheral bond spreads, but would still imply overall lower pace of ECB balance sheet expansion than otherwise - and therefore higher core rates. Yesterday it appeared spreads were greeting the prospect already positively.

