We still think this down move in market rates looks off, and we expect a reversion higher. It's just we're not pinning our hopes necessarily on a CPI reading that will in the end tell us what we already know - confirmation of a 6th straight month of US inflation north of 5%. Clearly, bonds are being bought into, regardless of inflation. But that can't continue

The bond market does care about inflation; it's just priced funny

Confirmation of US pipeline inflation running at 7-9% yesterday (PPI report) was drowned by speculation on who the next chair of the Fed will be or practically anything apart from facing up to the reality of prices pressure. US CPI today is likely to confirm core at around 4.5% and headline a smidgen from 6% year-on-year. These are remarkable data that are practically being non-remarked upon on the bond market. Although in part that depends on where you look.

Breakeven is at least making some gesture of acknowledgment, running at 3% and above out to 5 years. That's a run of discounted hot inflation rates that deserves the undivided attention of the Federal Reserve. But then again, to get that breakeven to 3% in the 5yr, the real 5yr yield has had to head for -2%. And that latter aspect then outputs a nominal 5yr yield in the area of 1%. We see the latter, and seemingly there is no inflation. But we see the breakeven profile, and there is some (albeit at the cost of deep negative real rates).

For a fair reflection of inflation pressure, don't look to nominal rates

Source: Refinitiv, ING

US Treasuries these days are just not being priced from where inflation is, or indeed where inflation is likely to be. Instead, it is being priced as a purely relative value play that throws it up as a generous yielding risk-free rate that pays some term for extensions, and at a level far above what's on offer on the other big sovereign markets. Even UK Gilts and all that rate hike fuss now trade with its 5yr at 60bp. Invert that and you get the German 5yr at -60bp. The US 5yr is in fact north of 1%. That's the difference. That's why inflation seems not to matter.

We'll know a bit more today as we get confirmation of an 8th straight month of inflation at above 2.5%, and a 6th straight month of it being above 5%. Bond markets understand what inflation is, and do recognize that as inflation. But there is a body of players that either does not care where US inflation is (overseas players, and to an extent the Fed's QE).

Low foreign yields act as a magnetic pull on USD rates

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Also, we note the need for balancing extended equity market weightings in portfolios, or minimizing cover rate volatility by matching pension fund liabilities are technical factors, but influential ones. Beyond that, we still think this down move in market rates looks off, and we expect a reversion higher. It's just we're not pinning our hopes necessarily on a CPI reading that will in the end tell us what we already know.

As the Inflation scare persists real yields drop

The lingering inflation scare remains the overarching theme also outside the US. We have seen the 5y5y EUR inflation swap test the 2% level over the past few days again. Against this backdrop, the rally also in EUR rates over the past days is all the more remarkable. The 30Y Bund yield is almost at zero again for instance.

The tapering discussion gaining more traction has the potential to rattle sovereign spreads

One could argue we are seeing the dovish reverberations of the ECB’s concerted pushback against overly aggressive pricing of policy tightening. But keep in mind that this was in many cases aimed at the near term pricing for the next year, while looking further out inflationary risks are being acknowledged to a larger degree. Markets also seem more than happy to overlook the recent hawkish voices such as Klaas Knot questioning whether higher APP purchases would be needed after PEPP ends. We still think that this tapering discussion gaining more traction has the potential to rattle sovereign spreads in particular. ECB purchase data for the past week points to already slower buying. PEPP volumes recovered from the usual month-end slump, but amounted to only €15.6bn, below the average of the past two months.

For now, the combination of the inflation scare being hard to die as and nominal rates rallying regardless means real yields are declining. The EUR 30y real yield closed in on the all-time low of -2.05% again yesterday ending the day less than 3bp away.

ECB QE is starting to slow

Source: ECB, ING

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: It is not all about CPI