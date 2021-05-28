Bonds and stocks rarely stay positively correlated for long. Something had to give. Unfortunately it was market sentiment. We’re now increasingly in a ‘risk off’ environment where markets reflect what they see as a deteriorating outlook. The ECB pre-meeting expecations management period has started, with very few hawkish comments so far.

Can central banks still save the day?

Mounting concerns that the global recovery is choking on higher prices/insufficient supply capacity are taking a life of their own. They are responsible for stopping the ‘goldilocks markets’ where both safe havens and risk assets went up together. There is little data yet to make a strong case for a wholesale recalibration of risk sentiment in our view. Yet, this is what is happening in global rates markets at the moment.

Cautious outlook and taper talks work at cross purposes for US rates

Source: Refinitiv, ING

With their foot already to the floor, one can reasonably question what central banks can do about it. The answer is probably even more patience in withdrawing stimulus. Note however that the recent wave of bond buying by investors, and the more cautious stance taken by financial markets comes at a time that more and more Fed officials, Randal Quarles being the latest to date, signal tapering will be needed later this year.

The impact on rates markets should be fairly straightforward but would vary across jurisdictions. In the US, it could push the curve to price an even slower hiking pace than currently. This would result in an outperformance of the belly (5Y/7Y) of the curve relative to longer and shorter tenors, thus putting our curve flattening view at risk. In Europe, where monetary easing should be withdrawn even more slowly than in the US, curve flattening would seem like a more logical reaction.

EUR rates: always catching up

Is it possible that after catching up to the US rates’ 1Q sell-off, EUR rates are now reflecting their subsequent pause? There hasn’t been a marked deterioration in European data so far that could justify it. Local markets may be tempted to price a less rosy global outlook but they will have to contend with further improvements in economic data as European economies reopen over the summer. Weak demand at a number of recent German auctions tend to support the view that the recent drop in yields is not yet subscribed to by investors.

Even EUR inflation swaps have paused for reflection

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Indeed, there are a number of indicators suggesting that EUR rates are still exceptionally low, especially relative to inflation expectations. The ECB has generally tended to dismiss market-based inflation indicators, however. A more cautious tone on financial markets, and the recent barrage of dovish comments by governing council members has given that view a little more weight. Should more members come out in favour of maintaining PEPP purchases at their current run rate of €80bn/month, then a stabilisation of EUR rates at current or lower levels is possible. As the recovery progresses however, we doubt the ECB can engineer more than a few weeks' pause, much like in March.

