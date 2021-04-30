With US GDP already back to where it started pre-Covid, and the Fed still on full easing mode, inflation risks remain elevated. Expectations are braced for this, but the absolute level of rates is not offering much protection. Growing confidence in the Eurozone recovery gels with curve steepening. There is room for much more, especially on the Euro curve.

US GDP peaked at $21.8trn at the end of 2019. Having fallen by 10% to hit $19.5trn in Q2 2020, the Q1 2021 reading has GDP running back at slightly above the end-2019 peak, at a little over $22trn. As remarkable as the sheer drop in US GDP was, equally impressive is how fast it has recovered those losses.

Had Covid not happened, GDP would have been higher to the tune of trend growth, but that gap is closing rapidly. And in fact, our economists calculate that actual output will move to comfortably above trend by end 2021, practically as if Covid never happened. This remarkable outcome is reflective of the unprecedented stimulus coming from the official sector (Federal Reserve plus US Treasury).

The Fed will clearly acknowledge this as an important factor with which to judge the overall recovery. But crucially, this is a different type of Fed, in the sense that their focus is on the most vulnerable Covid-impacted households, rather than the median one. Apart from the technicalities of average inflation targeting, this underpins why the Fed will choose to focus on the more opaque and much larger output gap that exists in the lower strata of the US economy.

For rates markets this means that concerns about an inflation build should be far more elevated than they currently are. That said, this issue here is not so much inflation expectations, as these are elevated. But the big issue is the lack of protection in absolute nominal yields, as evidenced from heavy negative real yields.

We argue that both real yields and nominal yields should be higher to reflect this, with inflation expectations in fact fine where they are.

Inflation swaps at decade-highs, reflecting recovery and a dovish Fed

Europtimism vs Americaution

Reading current signals from USD rates market is complicated by the question of whether the reflation trade should be priced via higher inflation swap rates, or via higher nominal rates. Things are simpler in Europe. For one thing, the starting point is much lower, still well below 0% for 10Y German yields, so the need to adjust higher is clearer For another, the economic recovery narrative is a more recent one than in the US, so there are less doubts about whether it is fully priced in yet.

We think this explains why EUR nominal and inflation rates react in a much less ambivalent way to positive news about the recovery. Probably that the most telling clue of late was the jump in economic confidence indicators, and in inflation surveys. Add to that the accelerating pace of vaccination in Europe, with Germany setting a new record this week, and the direction of EUR interest rates is no longer in doubt.

The EUR curve can steepen further

We put recent inflation surprises in a slightly different category. Referring back to our comparative analysis of US and EU economies, we see no case for the recent upsurge in prices to be sustained in the medium term in the Eurozone. This contrasts with the US where the Biden administration appears intent on closing the output gap with fiscal stimulus, and in boosting labour’s share of total income via higher wages and by boosting unions’ bargaining power.

In fact, absent any such growth that is benefitting the US, too high inflation now could have a dampening effect on growth in the medium term. An upward surprise in Eurozone inflation today could still help EUR rates print higher highs because of the burgeoning recovery, but the policy implications are less clear. For one thing, the ECB could be reducing the pace of its purchases as soon as Q3 2021, but any interest hike is a much more distant prospect than in the US. This is something president Christine Lagarde was at pains to highlight during the latest ECB press conference. This means the EUR curve tends to react to good news by steepening; expect much more.

Today’s events and market view

There is a significant amount of economic data for the market to digest today, starting in Europe with Q1 GDP and April inflation. The former is, as often, a little dated as it relates to before the European economies saw an uplift from vaccination programs. It will nonetheless give an idea of on how fragile a footing did the Eurozone start the year.

Inflation is more timely and could see an upward surprise. While we have reservations about the sustainability of faster inflation in the Eurozone, it would come at a time EUR rates are rushing to price the recovery, and so would add to upside risk in our view.

US data centres around personal income and spending, and a first look at April survey indicators with the Chicago PMI. In spite of month-end related distortions, we think USD rates should brace for next week's raft of employment and sentiment data, by adjusting higher.

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Glass half full