With no place to hide in fixed income it is better to have more variable payouts on US oomph. Meanwhile, it is hard to read much into recent ECB purchase data. We see this as a confirmation that there is no consensus on further action against higher bond yields. Confidence in the recovery is getting stronger, this should bring higher yields as central banks dither.

US 10yr Treasury yield confirms the previous breakout to 1.6%, as the ratchet higher continues

Not only has the US 10yr managed to get back to 1.6%, but the structure of the curve also morphed back in a bond bearish direction as the 5yr re-cheapened to the curve. This reverses the anomalous re-richening of the 5yr to the curve, which could have been read as the bond market questioning its ability to push higher in yield. The subsequent re-cheapening of the 5yr area now pushes back in the direction of higher yields. No dramatic conclusion here, apart from the combination of higher yields and a cheapening in the 5yr making sense.

Bear in mind, at the same time, that the 5yr is still not cheap to the curve in absolute terms. We think it should be. The last year that saw a sustained down period for bonds was in 2013, and back then the 5yr ended up at a very cheap absolute level. Something similar is quite likely here, or at least in the weeks and months ahead.

So far this has been a poor year for fixed income. High yield is just about hanging on in positive returns territory, but that can easily evaporate in one decent bout of risk-off. Emerging markets have already moved into bear market territory for bonds. Inflation linkers too, despite inflows, are hurting as real yield have shot higher, and there looks to be more coming.

Money market funds and floaters barbelled with equites look to be the cleanest means to achieving some safety with a tint of positive returns from here. Fixed income has suffered and will likely to continue to do so, regardless of credit quality.

ECB purchases, not enough to turn the tide

The most important release so far this week was probably the ECB’s weekly purchased amount under the PEPP programme. At €12bn, the headline net purchase figure was a disappointment. Given redemptions of roughly €30bn of eligible bonds that same week, it is likely that this figure was distorted. Assuming €8bn of redemptions in the ECB’s portfolio, this would put gross purchases near the top of this year’s range.

Weekly net PEPP purchase data may have been skewed by heavy redemptions

Source: ECB, ING

We are not impressed. What the data doesn’t show is a willingness to send a strong message to the market that the ECB will defend a specific yield level. Instead, we interpret it as a sign the ECB is only willing to lean against too sharp an adjustment higher in rates. This chimes in with mixed messaging received from governing council members on the subject in the run up to Thursday’s meeting. Our base case is for higher purchases to continue for a short while, perhaps a month, before returning to baseline. This would fail to make a dent in the upward trajectory of 10Y Bund yields, to -0.15% mid-year and to 0% in at year-end.

Today’s events and market view

There is a dearth of tier one economic releases on either side of the Atlantic today, so data such as the Eurozone’s final Q4 GDP reading and the US’s NFIB optimism gauge might receive increased attention.

We doubt momentum will come from there. We read price action yesterday, especially the strong rally and rotation in stocks, as a sign of growing confidence in the post-covid recovery. Underperformance in the belly of the USD curve (see above) also suggests growing conviction that monetary policy tightening will eventually follow. In the absence of strong intervention from either the Fed or the ECB, this should bring about higher rates, and a steeper curve.

The EU mandated banks for the sale of a 15Y SURE social bond. We expect the size to fall short of €10bn but this could still register in price action. Meanwhile, an investor call on Wednesday about France's new 20Y green bond leads us to think the deal will only materialise next week.

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Fine, we plug on