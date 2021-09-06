Fed tapering is likely delayed to at least November but the ECB could decide to go it alone with a dovish taper this week. It isn’t advisable in the face of a resurgence in supply, and as higher inflation and hawkish comments muddy the water.

Rates to drift higher on supply and the risk of ECB tapering

It is true that the miss in US payrolls in August probably overstates the weakness of the US jobs report, but the reaction was remarkable nonetheless. Continued upward pressure on wages and a more constructive household survey did mitigate a disappointing job growth figure, but we would not overstate the point. To us, the knee-jerk sell-off in Treasuries is proof that the wave of primary market activity about to hit bond markets this week will bring about an adjustment higher in interest rates. More evidence was in the shape of the sell-off, led by the back end of the curve, which is a sign that this week’s long-dated supply has been on the minds of Treasury traders.

Supply pressure is steepening yield curves

For the next few days at least, much of the action should come from EUR rates, courtesy of a momentous European Central Bank meeting this Thursday. If the only decision we expect the ECB to take is on the pace of next quarter’s PEPP purchases, a spike in inflation and recent hawkish comments have raised the stakes. This puts the focus on the new set of economic forecasts, according to our economics team. Upward revisions are likely on the way, but mostly relating to this year. Given the time horizon that monetary policy operates in, we would tend to dismiss any implications.

ECB tapering this week would bring higher rates volatility and wider spreads

In a sense, the weak US job report has bought rates markets some respite. A September tapering announcement by the Fed is now dead and buried, and the next possible date is November. Prudence would dictate that the ECB does not attempt to withdraw stimulus ahead of the Fed, but a majority of our peers surveyed by Bloomberg think they will. It should all be fine if the ECB manages to engineer a ‘dovish taper’, but better economic forecasts and vocal hawks will make this difficult. Our call is for higher rates this week, both in EUR and USD, bringing steeper curves with them.

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Dovish taper