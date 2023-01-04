Celebrating the drop in German inflation may be premature and headwinds to bond performance, especially for those denominated in euros, remain. The Fed minutes might not fulfil all of the markets’ dovish hopes.
Keeping the bubbly in the fridge a little while longer
The characteristic ‘pop’ of opening champagne bottles could be heard across Europe when Germany’s statistical office published a dramatically lower set of inflation figures for December 2022 than in the month preceding. More cautious investors may want to keep their bubbly in the fridge a while longer however, lest they face a rising tide of core inflation with the equally characteristic champagne hangover. As our economics team noted, core inflation may have, if anything, accelerated last month. What’s more, the government measures responsible for artificially capping inflation rates may also lengthen the time it takes for it to return to the 2% target.
This makes us uneasy about the drop in market rates yesterday. Yes, 10Y Bund yields are still up more than 60bp since their mid-December trough, and many participants returning from a two-week break may struggle to understand why yields have risen so much. To cut a long story short, the reasons centre on China reopening, Bank of Japan gradually raising the yield cap on Japanese Government Bonds, and European Central Bank (ECB) officials hammering home the message that more tightening will need to be delivered if inflation is to be brought back under control.
We would venture that December inflation data so far will do little to assuage their inflation fears, but perhaps better news awaits in the remaining inflation indicators to be published this week, starting with France today, and culminating with the eurozone on Friday.
Bund yields reached new highs in late December, and converged to Treasury yields
EUR rates the outlier
More than a jump in rates over the last two weeks of 2022, what is most notable is the underperformance of EUR-denominated bond markets. The hawkish shift at the ECB explains a great deal of the 10Y Bund bear-tightening 20bp to Treasuries and it was interesting to see Treasuries outperform Bund again on the day of the German inflation downside surprise. Upshot is: the convergence between USD and EUR rates is here to stay although we think the next leg will most likely be driven by a fall in USD rates once Fed cuts come into view.
Speaking of the Fed, the minutes of the December meeting are published this evening. Chair Powell is increasingly understood to be one of the most hawkish members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) but after two subsequent slower inflation prints in October and November, markets chose not to heed his hawkish warning after the last meeting. The minutes will be an opportunity to test that assumption. In short, we think markets go into the release with dovish expectations, which means a hawkish surprise is more likely to move rates. Mind you, if the December meeting is any guide, market reaction should not be dramatic. This should also reduce Treasuries abilities to widen relative to Bund.
The US curve re-steepening is set to be one of the most notable moves of 2023
And a brief snyopsis of what we expect as we look through 2023
Despite the easing in inflation pressures, the first quarter will have a strong rate hiking theme. The Fed is still hiking and needs tighter financial conditions. That should force market rates back up. With the ECB on a hiking mission too, upward pressure on Eurozone market rates will also feature.
While we see resumed upwards pressure on rates dominating the first quarter, the biggest narrative for 2023 as a whole will be one of significant falls in market rates. The Fed and the ECB will peak in the first quarter, and once there, market rates will have a carte blanche to anticipate future cuts.
Larger falls for US market rates are projected later in 2023, reflecting likely subsequent Fed cuts. But with cuts less likely from the ECB, expect a relative steepening of the US curve versus the Eurozone one. This is a classic box strategy where the US curve steepens out (dis-inversion), and the Eurozone one re-steepens by less.
By the end of 2023, the US 10yr Treasury yield is back down at 3% and the Eurozone 10yr swap rate at 2.5%. But we should not go below these levels for long.
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Champagne hangover
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.