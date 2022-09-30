While the BoE is buying bonds – and time – for the government to clarify its fiscal plans, the ECB remains undeterred from its tightening plans. The upcoming quantitative tightening discussion is met by rising funding needs from governments. But some of the latter seem to have taken note of the financial market stability implications of their doing.
ECB remains undeterred from its tightening plans
German inflation came in at 10%, and eurozone inflation today is expected in close vicinity. European Central Bank officials have all the reason to continue stepping up the hawkish rhetoric. Scanning recent ECB comments suggests that the Council is indeed homing in on a 75bp hike in October, and it is unlikely to stop there. Spain’s de Cos pitched the terminal rate at 2.25-2.5% yesterday. If that is the target then an overall increase of at least another 150bp is on the cards over the next ‘several’ meetings. This is also what our economists are now seeing as a likely outcome given the ECB’s new reaction function.
The ECB views Italy's latest widening not disorderly or unwarranted
The UK experience does not appear to deter the ECB from their chosen path. Not even when it comes to the topic of quantitative tightening. The main focus in the eurozone obviously remains Italy, but Reuters reported yesterday that the ECB does not view the recent widening of the 10Y Italy Germany yield spread towards 250bp as a concern. It was not disorderly and not unwarranted given that Italy currently faces a period of uncertainty as the new government is being evaluated. In their view, there is no reason to activate the Transmission Protection Mechanism.
ECB hike expectations are also pushed up by government fiscal packages
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Ramped up funding plans likely to face quantitative tightening headwinds
However, there is no denying that market conditions are far from normal. With the ECB signalling sped up plans to pull away from the bond market, and hawkish officials like Holzman even mulling active sales, markets are right to be concerned when at the same time fiscal policies point to government funding plans with likely considerable upward revisions.
Germany is at pains to distinguish its latest package from the UK-like fiscal plans
Germany has just announced plans for an energy price cap with an attached price tag of up to €200bn. Now Germany is one of the core issuers where markets would have few qualms of digesting the additional supply. But under current market circumstances it speaks volumes when the Finance Minister in a press conference takes pains to put some distance between his plans and the controversial UK government budget plan: In his own words, the German package is not expansive fiscal policy, but targeted to the current emergency and with no inflationary impact. To the contrary it should dampen inflation, and by 2023 the plan is to fall back to the debt brake. We'd say it is still a lot of potential issuance coming in the direction of markets. And they have seen implied volatilities ratched up and yields already increase dramatically over the past weeks.
Core rates curve dynamics are in flux after the gilt long-end debacle this week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Rates still under upward pressure
Eurozone curves have seen their flattening trend being stopped in their tracks, even reversed. Despite the upped hawkish rhetoric front-end rates actually declined. It could also be growing concerns over how far the ECB will actually be able to push the envelope on policy tightening, but maybe some of the UK spillover that had also dragged the front end higher still needed to be priced out.
The longer end may feel the pressure from the fiscal front and current quantitative tightening chatter. One could also argue that the German package may help soften the blow of the upcoming recession, even if it cannot prevent it, but then the pressure on risk assets seems to tell another story. The upshot is that the picture for curves appears murkier than the outlook for general direction of rates, which we think should still be higher.
Read the original analysis: Rates Spark: Buying time rather than bonds
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory above 0.9800 amid broad dollar weakness during the European trading hours on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that the annual HICP climbed to 10% in September. Investors await the PCE Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.1200
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD continues to push higher and trades above 1.1200. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.