Supply and a lack of adverse US headlines is keeping bonds on the back foot but appetite to break above recent yield ranges is weak. Instead, it appears that markets focus on soft eurozone data and prefer to listen to dovish guidance, when it doesn’t extend out too far in time.
Supply keeps bonds on their back foot, but still within their range
Bonds face an interesting combination of supply and improving sentiment towards the US regional banking sector. Debt ceiling angst, the third non-macro driver of bonds at the moment, is ever present in the headlines but we think their impact into broader markets, which is beyond money markets, is muted for now. This may not last. Risk appetite towards the banking sector is notoriously unstable, and the Fed’s Michael Barr’s testimony tonight may well put the issue back on the market’s mind.
Barring another spike of banking worries, however, we think this supply window may well extend. Supply typically affects the market on a short-term basis. Selling pressure should in theory be front-loaded to the start of this week, but a regain of optimism may well bring pent-up bond issuance to primary markets, all to the detriment of secondary market bond direction.
A further tactical sell-off is our base case, although the top of the recent range in yield is approaching fast and we doubt there is enough risk appetite to justify breaking out of recent ranges, especially to the upside. It is true that our view, that the economy is heading for a hard landing which will force the Fed to cut rates, is now mainstream, but we doubt Treasuries have already run out of buyers. In fact, we think we’re just about to enter a phase of banks and other institutions falling over themselves to call the date of the first cut. This should, to an extent at least, support the bid into Treasuries and send much of the 2-10Y maturities much closer to 3%.
Bond yields, especially treasuries, have been stuck in a narrow range since March
Source: Refinitiv, ING
A date with economic reality
Markets have a date with economic reality today, in the form of hard economic data out of the US, namely retail sales and industrial production. We doubt these will provide the smoking gun for the Fed to embrace market cut expectations (hence our bearish tactical view above). Instead, it is in Europe that hard economic data has proved the most relevant to rates direction. We credit, or blame depending on how one wants to look at it, them for market ignoring hawkish warnings by various European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
Instead, investors seem more amenable to the dovish message, that this hiking cycle will soon draw to an end. Yannis Stournaras was expressing this view as recently as this morning in an interview. Interestingly, consensus for today’s German Zew is for a third consecutive decline in the expectations component, and the second decline in the current assessment since the index bottomed in October last year. It is hard to draw a conclusion on a single data point but it could be a case of market sentiment catching up to hard economic data, for instance dismal industrial production, rather than the opposite as intuition would suggest.
No wonder that markets are listening to the ECB doves more than to the hawks. A counterpoint to this is that it seems markets are getting numb to both sides of the argument, given the deluge of public comments made since the May meeting. For instance, MNI cited internal ECB sources as saying a September hike is viewed as unlikely. This runs counter to more hawkish press briefings. One reason for the lack of reaction might be that there will be two updates to the ECB’s staff forecast by then, so policy opinions expressed four months before the September meeting are treated as just that, opinions.
Read the original analysis: Rates Spark: Bonds under pressure now but looking to cuts
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0900 after EU GDP data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Tuesday after the data from the Euro area showed that the GDP in the first quarter expanded by 1.3% on an annual basis as expected. Investors await April Retail Sales data from the US while keeping a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Ethereum researcher proposes MEV burn to protect ETH blockchain from manipulation
Justin Drake, an Ethereum blockchain researcher, has proposed the burn of Maximum Extractable Value from the ETH chain. Drake believes this action is likely to reduce incentives for the manipulation of the Ethereum blockchain in the long-term.
US April Retail Sales Forecast: Solid numbers expected, US Dollar bulls still in command
Retail Sales data in the US will be released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The headline number is forecast to increase 0.7% in April after posting the second straight monthly drop in March.