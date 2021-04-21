Rates are caught between improving macro conditions, mostly benefitting EUR rates, and greater risk aversion, mostly impacting US. The result is large gyrations but little direction. We see the US curve flattening in most configurations.
The EU rock and the hard place
Rates markets remain very much caught between the rock of improving macroeconomic conditions and the treacherous waters of geopolitical risks and alarming Covid19 case growth in some corners of the world. As a result, this morning interest rates are back where they started the week after significant gyrations in recent days. The different reaction in USD and EUR rates illustrates that the former driver, improving macroeconomic conditions, is a relatively new narrative for Europe after a bruising start to 2021, whereas it is a relatively well accepted fact in the US. This has left US Treasuries within striking distance of 1.5%.
A dearth of tier one events this week, save for the ECB, also contributes to erratic price action in rates markets. Our impression is that investors go into tomorrow’s meeting expecting at least some validation of their upbeat macro view. To be sure, central bankers are well aware of the perils of premature displays of optimism, but recent meetings have seen dissenting hawkish views being expressed by anonymous governing council members in the press.
For once, higher EUR rates are getting an assist from political developments. Polls released overnight show that the CDU and CSU dithering over the choice of their candidate for the chancellorship has cost them the top spot in favour of the Greens. This may be but a temporary slip but it offers bond markets a glimpse of a world where more generous fiscal spending, pro-growth policies, and faster European integration are likely.
Rally or sell-off, the US curve have flattened all the same these past weeks
Curve dynamics are in flux, but flattening dominates in USD
Curve dynamics are equally in flux. Broadly, there are two narratives battling for control of yield curves. The first one is whereby the firming recovery puts the spotlight on upcoming policy tightening. This is particularly true in the US where the 5Y sector has given signs of leading the sell off in recent months. The alternative narrative is that flight to quality flow benefits the long-end of yield curve.
In USD rates, this implies that the long-end stands a better than even chance of flattening regardless of whether the recent risk-off narrative continues, or if the focus returns to improving economic conditions. In EUR rates, things are more complicated. The recent focus on the Eurozone recovery puts the belly of the curve (5-7Y) at risk of underperformance against longer tenors but we find it premature to expect a change in curve dynamics this early in the Eurozone recovery.
Today’s events and market view
There is no event of note on the calendar today and the only sovereign deals on the agenda are a 10Y German Bund, and a 20Y US Treasury auctions. In our eyes, only the latter has the potential to put upward pressure on rates.
Whilst rates markets are more likely to be in a holding pattern into tomorrow’s ECB meeting, we still think the balance of risks favours higher rates. With a near-term focus, it seems that EUR rates have been more able to benefit from this of late and the proximity of the ECB meeting should reinforce this trend.
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Between a rock and a hard place
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.