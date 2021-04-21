Rates are caught between improving macro conditions, mostly benefitting EUR rates, and greater risk aversion, mostly impacting US. The result is large gyrations but little direction. We see the US curve flattening in most configurations.

The EU rock and the hard place

Rates markets remain very much caught between the rock of improving macroeconomic conditions and the treacherous waters of geopolitical risks and alarming Covid19 case growth in some corners of the world. As a result, this morning interest rates are back where they started the week after significant gyrations in recent days. The different reaction in USD and EUR rates illustrates that the former driver, improving macroeconomic conditions, is a relatively new narrative for Europe after a bruising start to 2021, whereas it is a relatively well accepted fact in the US. This has left US Treasuries within striking distance of 1.5%.

A dearth of tier one events this week, save for the ECB, also contributes to erratic price action in rates markets. Our impression is that investors go into tomorrow’s meeting expecting at least some validation of their upbeat macro view. To be sure, central bankers are well aware of the perils of premature displays of optimism, but recent meetings have seen dissenting hawkish views being expressed by anonymous governing council members in the press.

For once, higher EUR rates are getting an assist from political developments. Polls released overnight show that the CDU and CSU dithering over the choice of their candidate for the chancellorship has cost them the top spot in favour of the Greens. This may be but a temporary slip but it offers bond markets a glimpse of a world where more generous fiscal spending, pro-growth policies, and faster European integration are likely.

Rally or sell-off, the US curve have flattened all the same these past weeks

Curve dynamics are in flux, but flattening dominates in USD

Curve dynamics are equally in flux. Broadly, there are two narratives battling for control of yield curves. The first one is whereby the firming recovery puts the spotlight on upcoming policy tightening. This is particularly true in the US where the 5Y sector has given signs of leading the sell off in recent months. The alternative narrative is that flight to quality flow benefits the long-end of yield curve.

In USD rates, this implies that the long-end stands a better than even chance of flattening regardless of whether the recent risk-off narrative continues, or if the focus returns to improving economic conditions. In EUR rates, things are more complicated. The recent focus on the Eurozone recovery puts the belly of the curve (5-7Y) at risk of underperformance against longer tenors but we find it premature to expect a change in curve dynamics this early in the Eurozone recovery.

Today’s events and market view

There is no event of note on the calendar today and the only sovereign deals on the agenda are a 10Y German Bund, and a 20Y US Treasury auctions. In our eyes, only the latter has the potential to put upward pressure on rates.

Whilst rates markets are more likely to be in a holding pattern into tomorrow’s ECB meeting, we still think the balance of risks favours higher rates. With a near-term focus, it seems that EUR rates have been more able to benefit from this of late and the proximity of the ECB meeting should reinforce this trend.

