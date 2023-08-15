Share:

The US 10yr hit 4.2%. It's likely to hit 4.25% and then 4.3% in the coming weeks. Watch the 10yr continuing to cheapen on the curve. It's unusual for that to happen at this stage, but that is what's happening. Oh, and the US 5yr*5yr inflation rate is almost at 2.8%, and still trending up. Not great.

The structure of the US curve continues to trade in a bearish fashion; don’t fight it

The US 10yr decided to touch 4.2% again, the second time in a couple of weeks. We continue to view the 10yr with a 4% handle as comfortable, and with little immediate hope of breaking back below 4%, the path of least resistance, for now, is to test higher.

The next obvious target to aim for is the prior cycle high at 4.25%, and the intra-day spike to 4.3% back in March. The 10yr is now above the yield highs seen just before Silicon Valley Bank went down, while the 2yr is approaching its prior high at that time (around 5%). So the main difference between now and the pre-SVB demise period is the curve today is less inverted, primarily as the 10yr yield is higher.

It’s unusual as long tenor yields have typically tended to fall as the Fed peaks. In consequence, the curve is trading in a manner that questions whether the Fed has in fact peaked, and if the Fed has peaked, the market is openly questioning the extent of subsequent cuts. When SVB went down, the market was discounting a future funds rate at close to 2.5%. Now it’s barely discounting a funds rate much below 4%. That is a key difference and continues to limit the room for longer-tenor yields to fall.

In the long bond area, the 30yr remains in the 4.25% area, and the interesting move here has been for the 10yr yield to rise relative to it – hence the 10/30yr spread has been flattening. Typically this would steepen as the Fed peaks, with the 10yr yield falling relative to the 30yr. That’s another difference in play. Less inversion on the 2/10yr segment and flattening on the 10/30yr segment has the belly cheapening on the 2/10/30yr combination.

That too is unusual at this stage of the cycle. But we also expect it to continue some more.

And by the way, the US 5yr*5yr inflation swap rate has spiked to 2.78%. That as a stand-alone number is troubling. It was at around 2.5% at the beginning of the year, and has slowly journeyed back to get uncomfortably close to 3%. It's volatile and reflective of steepening in the inflation swap curve. For as long as it's trending higher, it is in fact tough for the Fed to pack away its rate-hiking kit with any degree of conviction...

US curves are not showing the typical end-of-cycle vibes

