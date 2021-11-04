Central banks taking steps towards acknowledging the market’s inflation worries can also help unwind excessive tightening expectations. The Fed is now in the game of tapering, and ultimately reserve tightening down the line. The BoE today should go further by hiking rates, and dispel fears that it is falling behind the curve.
The Fed morphs from liquidity creation to contraction in due course
Federal Reserve holding of securities has practically doubled to almost $8tn as a consequence of the pandemic-inspired bond buying. Now that the Fed will slow down purchases, and ultimately stop buying altogether, the balance sheet holdings freeze.
The dovish reaction to the November FOMC is barely visible in this year's trends
That will bring to an end the liquidity additions that accompany the bond buying. With almost USD1.5tn getting shipped back to the Fed on the overnight reverse repo facility, there is clearly little need for liquidity support. That is the clear technical rationale for ending the bond buying program. It also implies that the Fed can start to manage this liquidity excess out of the system.
At the same time there is an ongoing imbalance between liquidity and floating collateral in the system, and this is unlikely to change until the debt ceiling is suspended (or raised), which is unlikely before December. The pressure of the debt ceiling makes it difficult for the Treasury to re-build its bills issuance profile. It is likely that the Treasury will choose to do so as soon as they can, even as they have announced a reduction in longer term issuance as we morph into a post-pandemic phase.
The biggest take-away from the taper is a phase shift from reserves addition to reserves contraction, or at the very least a relative reduction in reserves. That will make liquidity feel more tight, placing upward pressure on market rates. But we really need to see a debt ceiling suspension before there is a real impact on repo.
BoE: Mixed messages
The Fed is not the only central bank walking on egg shells. The dilemma at the heart of today’s Bank of England (BoE) meeting is how to show that it is on top of inflation risk, while signalling that the degree of tightening by money markets over the next year is excessive. The answer is that it has to begin its tightening cycle in earnest today with a 15bp hike. It is also probable that, at this stage of the cycle, the former message is more important than the latter so we do not expect any direct pushback against aggressive hike expectations.
As hikes get under way, the GBP curve will gradually price a less aggressive tightening
Still, in a sense, today’s meeting should bring mixed messages to rates markets, and massage front-end GBP rates down even as tightening get under way. Firstly, market rates are a key input in the Bank’s medium term economic forecast. If it predicts that they are enough to bring inflation below target, then markets have probably overshot already. Secondly, if inflation concerns are shared among monetary policy members (MPC), there will no doubt be dissent on the timing. This would also chip away at the market’s conviction.
More hawkish central banks would help to dispel the perception that they have fallen behind the curve
How would markets react to such messages is anyone’s guess, but we think it will allow rates to converge to a more realistic, lower, path. This should also help the long-end re-steepen from over stretched levels. One recent example that reinforces our conviction is this week’s RBA meeting which, by delivering a hawkish shift in tone, eased fear that it was falling behind the curve on inflation. Of course, the task of predicting market reaction is made more difficult by the fact that the BoE meeting comes hot on the heels of the Fed’s and ahead of the all-important October US jobs report tomorrow.
