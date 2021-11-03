Rates markets are trading with a marked de-escalation factor in play as we head into a pivotal FOMC meeting that should prime us for a tapering in bond purchases. As we face the Fed, inflation expectations have eased, pulling nominal rates off their highs. But that won't change the outcome, and tapering is far more than just that, much more.

The anticipated taper is not just about less bond buying, it's about reserves management too

Some argue that the tapering announcement that we anticipate from this meeting has minimal effect, as it simply means less Fed buying, and eventually no additional buying. While true, it misses the bigger point.

The conclusion of Fed buying is an important morph from the Fed contributing to bank reserves to one where the Fed is taking reserves out of the system. This is important. The Fed could, relatively quickly over a number of months, take USD1tn out. This would have a much bigger effect than the headline taper numbers point to. It is this that really places upward pressure on market rates, and it can have wider ramifications too, even out the credit curve as the excess in liquidity dissipates.

The Treasury re-filling its coffers will draw liquidity as tapering starts

Source: Saint Louis Fed, ING

This process will accelerate when the debt ceiling is raised and the US Treasury is allowed to re-build its cash buffer. According to Monday's quarterly refunding announcement, this will amount to $435bn in this quarter alone. In that sense, the Treasury will make sure that even a slow start to tapering doesn't go unnoticed.

There will also be a re-balancing between liquidity and collateral through additional relative issuance, which should place upward pressure on market repo rates. This is also an important precursor to eventual rate hikes, as these need to get executed against a market backdrop that is more geared to hikes. The Fed can’t just hike at will. The price of liquidity (e.g. fed funds rate) needs to reflect actual circumstances, and that’s why the bank reserve story is key.

Rates markets retrace tentatively after vicious moves

Yesterday saw developed markets continue to retrace some of the prior days' extraordinary moves just as two key decisions of the Fed this evening and the BoE tomorrow loom large. It is as if the Reserve Bank of Australia pushing back against some of the excessive market pricing the night before has led to – if not a rethink – then at least to some pause for thought: is the extent of tightening on the front end and the gloom priced at the back end not overdone by now?

The RBA pushing back against market pricing has led to – if not a rethink – then at least to some pause for thought

That EUR rates led to the retracement yesterday is perhaps not as surprising considering that this is where we observed the starkest contrast between market pricing and the official forward guidance of the central bank. And not to forget the admittedly somewhat haphazard pushback from President Lagarde during the ECB press conference itself. Yesterday’s market relief also extended into periphery bond spreads, where in particular Italian government bonds had sold off before over concerns surrounding waning central bank buying support. The key BTP/Bund spread tightened some 7bp back to 125bp.

ECB PEPP buying slowed moderately in October, as announced

Source: ECB, ING

At the moment the ECB is still buying in size in the market. Monthly data just confirmed net purchases of close to €68bn via the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) alone over the course of October. That is in the middle of the €65-70bn range that had been floated after the ECB announced it would moderately slow purchases over 4Q. However, also keep in mind that Lagarde firmed up expectations that PEPP will come to an end in March next year. What follows in PEPPs footsteps is still up for debate at the December meeting. We think an additional flexible envelope of €300bn to be spent only where and when the ECB sees the need. And despite the latest retracement, note that markets are still pricing a 15bp increase of ECB rates by the end of next year. Taking the ECB’s communicated sequencing and forward guidance at face value continues to spell danger for periphery sovereign spreads.

Read the original analysis: Rates spark: A Fed taper is just the beginning