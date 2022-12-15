Stock traders get an as-expected rate hike of 50-basis points by the Federal Reserve, but there's a little more fear that rates might stay higher for much longer than some of the bulls were anticipating.
Fed
While the recent Fed rate hike was a step down from the previous four hikes of 75-basis points each, most Wall Street insiders feel the Fed's policy statement, economic projections, and Fed Chair Powell's comments were still quite hawkish.
The Fed's "dot plot" shows most officials expect the central bank's benchmark rate will rise above +5% next year with the median forecast being around +5.10%. That would imply a target rate (where the Fed's rate hikes will end) of 5.0% to 5.25%.
Officials also lifted their median forecast for interest rates in 2024 to an implied rate of 4.00-4.25%, while the forecast for 2025 was unchanged at 3.00-3.25%. These projections fit with the Fed's rhetoric of a "higher for longer" rate hiking cycle, though they conflict with a belief held by many bulls that the Fed will actually have to start cutting rates next year because things might start to get too bad.
Even with the aggressive approach, Fed officials expect inflation will still be above +3% by the end of 2023. At his follow up press conference, Powell noted that rate cuts will not begin until inflation metrics continue moving closer toward +2% “in a sustained way.” And while Powell did acknowledge that the US economy has cooled, he also highlighted the ongoing strength of the US labor market with +4 million unfilled jobs that continue to put upward pressure on wages.
Economy
The Fed's updated economic projections forecast unemployment climbing to 4.6% next year, versus the current 3.7% rate. At the same time, economic growth in 2023 got a downgrade to +0.5% from a previous +1.2% forecast in September. That means the year ahead is expected to experience a combination of rising unemployment, slowing economic growth, and high inflation, which bears point out is the recipe for dreaded "stagflation." Bulls still believe that expanding disinflationary forces will speed the end of the Fed's rate hike cycle in 2023, which is helping to somewhat calm fears of a Fed- induced recession in 2023.
However, bears counter that China's reopening could interrupt those forces and send inflation climbing again. Additionally, bears believe worries about where stock market growth is going to come from next year will start weighing more heavily on investor sentiment as we get past the holidays and analysts start adjusting their earnings forecasts for Q4 and the first part of 2023.
For what it's worth, most Wall Street insiders seem to think a rough first half of 2023 will be followed by smoother sailing in the last half.
Economic data today includes Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and Empire State Manufacturing. The earnings highlights will be Adobe and Nintendo.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes rates by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Lagarde's presser – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked key rates by 50 bps as expected in December and noted that rates will continue to rise at a steady pace. Investors now wait for ECB President Christine Lagarde to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0650 following ECB's policy announcements
EUR/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and recovered toward 1.0650 after the ECB hiked rates by 50 bps hike and adopted a hawkish tone in the policy statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will be commenting on the policy outlook and responding to questions next.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2300 after BOE decision
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2300. The Bank of England raised its policy rate by 50 bps as expected but the statement revealed that two members of the MPC wanted to keep rates unchanged, weighing on the Pound Sterling.
Gold drops below $1,780 amid broad US Dollar strength
Gold price extended its daily slide and dropped below $1,780 heading into the American session on Thursday. In addition to the broad-based US Dollar strength, the modest rebound witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.