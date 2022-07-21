In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) did not change rates but it changed its outlook on the inflation, which is about to get bigger than originally anticipated.

We are about to get the first Eurozone rate hike in Eurozone in 11 years. Greater volatility is expected on Euro pairs.

Gold reached an ultimate long-term support, which may be a great occasion to start a bullish correction.

The USDCAD still inside of a very promising bearish setup involving the 38,2% Fibonacci and a giant wedge formation.

The USDJPY climbed higher after comments from the BoJ and a bounce from the long-term up trendline.

The AUDJPY bounced off the long-term up trendline, the horizontal support is at 95.

Major indices broke their closest mid-term resistances, which sets the bullish tone for the nearest future.