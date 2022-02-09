Market movers today
Another quiet day on data front, only German trade balance data for December due.
Three Fed speakers on the wires: George, Bowman and Mester. With more than five hikes now baked into market pricing for this year, we look for any clues from policymakers on the pace of monetary policy tightening.
We continue to pay close attention to any news and headlines regarding the Russia-Ukraine standoff. Tensions are showing tentative signs of easing after an apparently successful meeting between Macron and Putin and comments by the Kremlin that Russian troops would return back to the base after the military drills in Belarus. We still think it is a close call, but acknowledge that the longer the diplomatic dialogue drags on, the lower the likelihood of a Russian invasion.
The 60 second overview
Russia has stated that they have not given any assurances to French President Macron of not escalating the situation in Ukraine and the stand-off with NATO on Ukraine during the recent meeting between Putin and Macron according to a spokesman for Putin. Hence, the uncertainty persists.
Global bond yields continued to rise yesterday, but at a more modest pace and this morning we have seen US Treasuries rally in Asia as equities are also rising. This gives a bit of relief but it may be short-lived given the US CPI data released tomorrow.
Here, the Banque De France governor has also commented on the very aggressive market pricing as Villeroy stated the market has overreacted to the change towards a more hawkish ECB last Thursday. He stated that "I think there were perhaps reactions that were very high and too high in recent days". He followed with similar comments to Lagarde that the central bank is flexible about the pace at which it moves between different normalizing steps. Hence, we are again seeing some form of back-tracking from the ECB although it is not very forceful.
Equities: Equities rose yesterday in a quite uneventful session from a top-down perspective. Best performing sectors were banks and materials, two of the sectors benefitting the most from high and rising inflation. Energy stocks for once lower and the big underperformer yesterday as the oil price fell 2%. In US Dow +1.1%, S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +1.3%, Russell 2000 +1.6%. US indices closed at or close to day high and the positive sentiment has carried over to Asia this morning with broad based gains. Hong Kong stocks are leading the way higher rising more than 2%. Both European and US futures are in solid green.
FI: Bond yields and swap rates continue to increase with 10Y US Treasuries approaching 2% and 10Y Bunds breaking through 25bp. Furthermore, the curve steepened from the long end. However, despite the significant market volatility the primary issuance continues. Spain has announced that they will issue a new 30Y benchmark after yesterday's dual trance from EU, which was heavily oversubscribed. On top this Cades is also coming to the market with a 7Y social bond as well as a few covered bond deals.
FX: AUD, NZD and GBP rose vis-à-vis JPY, NOK and CAD as the latter two were dragged down by a drop in oil prices. EUR/USD gradually declines again and briefly touched the 1.1400 level yesterday.
Credit: Sentiment improved significantly in credit markets yesterday where both CDS indices and cash bonds closed in green. iTraxx Xover tightened 12bp and Main 2.7bp while HY and IG bonds tightened 8bp and 4bp, respectively.
Nordic macro
Nothing today in terms of data or events. Swedish markets are awaiting the Riksbank decision tomorrow.
