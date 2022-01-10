Today looks to be the first real outing for the phrase ‘sea of red’ for 2022, as heavy losses grip indices.
- Selling pressure builds after quieter morning
- Fed rate hike talk enlivened by impending US CPI
The new week has begun with markets firmly on the back foot, as investors picked up where they left off last week, selling stocks across the board as they contemplate the prospect of rate hikes in the US in coming months. The shockwaves from the Fed minutes last week have not yet completely dissipated, and with policymakers continuing to reinforce the more hawkish outlook investors seem, for the moment, to have entirely lost their appetite for stocks. On Wall Street losses are concentrated in tech, retail and other consumer discretionary stocks, while in London those deepest in the red are housebuilders and those with a connection to the outlook for the broader global economy.
The broadly indiscriminate selling appears set to continue for the time being, but given how 2021 was broadly lacking in volatility of this kind a healthy pullback is just the thing markets need, even as investors fret about how hawkish the Fed will become. With US CPI and earnings season on the calendar this week we have the potential for more volatility as the pace of price increases and the initial impact on the US economy becomes clearer.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Where next for GBP/USD and when it could tackle the 1.3150-1.32 support zone Premium
Where is GBP.USD going next in the short and long terms? How likely is it to see GBP/USD breaking below 1.3150-132? The currency pair is heading for another roller coaster in 2022.