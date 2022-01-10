Today looks to be the first real outing for the phrase ‘sea of red’ for 2022, as heavy losses grip indices.

Selling pressure builds after quieter morning

Fed rate hike talk enlivened by impending US CPI

The new week has begun with markets firmly on the back foot, as investors picked up where they left off last week, selling stocks across the board as they contemplate the prospect of rate hikes in the US in coming months. The shockwaves from the Fed minutes last week have not yet completely dissipated, and with policymakers continuing to reinforce the more hawkish outlook investors seem, for the moment, to have entirely lost their appetite for stocks. On Wall Street losses are concentrated in tech, retail and other consumer discretionary stocks, while in London those deepest in the red are housebuilders and those with a connection to the outlook for the broader global economy.

The broadly indiscriminate selling appears set to continue for the time being, but given how 2021 was broadly lacking in volatility of this kind a healthy pullback is just the thing markets need, even as investors fret about how hawkish the Fed will become. With US CPI and earnings season on the calendar this week we have the potential for more volatility as the pace of price increases and the initial impact on the US economy becomes clearer.