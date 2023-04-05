The Reserve Bank of New Zealand made another rate hike of 50 points to 5.25%. Contrary to forecasts of a 25-point rate hike and the global trend towards a slowdown in policy tightening, the RBNZ has not slowed down a step. In this cycle, the rate has already been increased by 500 points.
A higher-than-expected rate hike caused the NZDUSD to rise 1.2% within a minute to 0.6378. However, a few minutes later, the excitement for the New Zealand currency eased, and the pair almost erased this rise, returning to the 0.6310 level at the start of the day.
In our view, the pressure on the NZD was due to hints that this could be the end of the RBNZ's hike cycle, suggesting a slowdown in domestic demand and normalisation of domestic price pressures as the weather in the north of the country normalises.
The NZDUSD has maintained an upward trend for almost a month, receiving support from increasingly higher levels. We consider the smooth reversal to the upside in the pair in March from the 200-day average line as a milestone. On Monday, the Kiwi crossed above its 50-day average, which is also a signal that Today's intraday trend shows that the bulls cannot increase the momentum of this trend.
Despite a strong sell-off shortly after the rate decision, the NZDUSD doesn't look overbought, and there are no significant resistance levels until the area of 0.6500. And the Kiwi might continue. The pair had an almost canonical Fibonacci retracement from the October-January rise in February and early March and has been moving gently upwards since then, with the potential to reach 0.70-0.71 before the end of the year.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is consolidating the pullback from multi-month highs below 1.2500 ahead of the key US economic data this Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold sits near one-year peak, around $2,020 level ahead of US data
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since March 2022 and oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. XAU/USD currently trades just above the $2,020.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.