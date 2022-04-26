The past month has seen significant increases in both European and US rates and yields. The reason is that global central banks are now signalling a strong commitment to fighting the quite substantial inflationary pressures in the US and Europe – in spite of the uncertainty about the global economic outlook created by the Ukraine war, the erosion of purchasing power and the renewed corona lockdown in China. Last week, the IMF lowered its forecast of global GDP growth for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. In short, faced with inflation rates of up to 10%, global central banks can no longer allow themselves the luxury of focusing on other factors than curbing inflation.
Given the high inflation rates, the question is no longer whether the ECB will hike rates but rather how soon it will do so and by how much. While our forecast of two 25bp hikes in H2 22 is on the cautious side, the markets are pricing the first rate hike as early as July – and not without reason.
Only a few months ago, many analysts were expecting gradual and cautious policy rate hikes from the US Fed. We now expect the Fed to hike rates by 50bp at each of the next three policy meetings. Furthermore, Sweden’s Riksbank signalled for a long time that policy rates would not be hiked until the end of 2024. Now, Riksbank governor Ingves says that the markets pricing Swedish policy rate hikes of almost 250bp is not necessarily wrong. We expect three rate hikes from the Riksbank in 2022, with the first potentially coming this week at the policy meeting on 28 April.
Obviously, the policy rate outlook for especially 2023 is uncertain. In one scenario, GDP growth could be seriously hurt by the headwinds mentioned above, with the world economy possibly moving towards recession. In this scenario, inflation would no doubt be relatively lower. If energy and food prices do not continue to increase, the inflation contribution from these components would disappear. The market pricing for 2023 looks too hawkish in this scenario and, at some point, the market could start speculating with a vengeance in potential new US and eurozone policy rate cuts. In this scenario, inflation could be less of a problem than we have assumed if lower GDP growth hits commodity prices negatively and the recent price increases are reversed.
However, in our baseline scenario, we do not expect the global economy to go into recession. Both households and businesses are well prepared for tougher times, with large savings and healthy balances, and the momentum from reopening after corona remains in place in both the US and Europe. Furthermore, underlying inflation looks likely to remain quite high for the rest of 2022 and in 2023. With current high inflation rates, underlying inflation could remain high also in 2023 and the markets would probably price continued rate hikes in 2023. As such, we have assumed that markets will continue to price steep money market curves for the next 6-12 months. As central banks hike policy rates, we expect to see upward pressure on EUR and USD 2Y and 5Y yields. However, we wish to emphasise that markets have already priced quite a few rate hikes into yield curves over the past month, generally limiting the upside to short and long-term rates and yields.
