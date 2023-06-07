A surprise hike from the Bank of Canada and rising oil prices have revived the spectre of tightening policy plus high interest rates, hitting stocks once again, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Equities retreat as Bank of Canada raises rates
“Risk appetite had looked wobbly earlier today following poor Chinese trade data and disappointing German industrial output numbers, but a second hawkish central bank in as many days has resulted in stocks turning lower once again. In a week devoid of heavyweight events the decisions from the RBA and BoC have commanded more attention than usual, particularly since they act as a prelude to the big movers of the Fed, ECB and BoJ next week.”
Oil price recovery adds to equity woes
“The sight of central banks moving rates higher again comes as oil prices have perked up this afternoon. This combination has proved to be dangerous for stocks over the past eighteen months. With the drivers of the recent bounce in tech looking overextended, it seems that the sellers will have the upper hand for the time being.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
