A surprise hike from the Bank of Canada and rising oil prices have revived the spectre of tightening policy plus high interest rates, hitting stocks once again, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Risk appetite had looked wobbly earlier today following poor Chinese trade data and disappointing German industrial output numbers, but a second hawkish central bank in as many days has resulted in stocks turning lower once again. In a week devoid of heavyweight events the decisions from the RBA and BoC have commanded more attention than usual, particularly since they act as a prelude to the big movers of the Fed, ECB and BoJ next week.”

Oil price recovery adds to equity woes

“The sight of central banks moving rates higher again comes as oil prices have perked up this afternoon. This combination has proved to be dangerous for stocks over the past eighteen months. With the drivers of the recent bounce in tech looking overextended, it seems that the sellers will have the upper hand for the time being.”