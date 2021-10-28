US and global bond yields declined sharply on Wednesday with evidence of a position squeeze.
There were still underlying concerns over US and global inflation trends.
The dollar overall was mixed with a lack of clear direction ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.
EURUSD settled just above 1.1600 ahead of Thursday’s ECB policy meeting.
Sterling lost ground as UK yields moved lower following the budget speech.
The Australian dollar was broadly resilient before a limited retreat on Thursday.
The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply after a more hawkish than expected Bank of Canada statement, but failed to hold intraday highs with USD/CAD support at 1.2300.
The ECB policy meeting will be monitored closely on Thursday with expectations that the bank would push back against higher yields, although the December policy meeting is likely to be more important for policy decisions. Narrow ranges prevailed on Thursday with EUR/USD just above 1.1600.
