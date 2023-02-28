Asia market update: Rare delay in the 2-year JGB Action Result Announcement; cites “Trouble in the procedure”; Upcoming AU data in focus.
General trend
- Equity markets trade higher paring back losses from the day before.
- Slight to modest equity gains seen in Asia after Wall St rose.
- Chinese markets lag.
- Month-end flows in focus.
- Harvey Norman declines on weak sales outlook.
- Various Australian firms are trading ex-dividend (Amcor, Bega Cheese, Bendigo, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, Evolution Mining, Origin Energy, Worley).
- BOJ might release monthly bond buying schedule.
- Australia monthly CPI data due on Wed, quarterly GDP to also be released.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,240.
- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 0.9175%; bid-to-cover: 5.85x.
- (AU) Jan Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% v 1.5%e.
- (AU) Treasurer Chalmers: To apply 30% tax rate to pension balances >A$3.0M, effective from 2025-26.
- (AU) Q4 Current Account (A$): 14.1B v 5.5Be.
- (AU) Jan Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.3% prior.
- (AU) Australia cotton exports to China said to resume - financial press.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Business Confidence:-43.3 v -52.0 prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 20,020.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2 at 3,265.
- (HK) Jan Trade Balance (HKD): -25.4B v -17.0Be.
- (HK) Jan CPI Composite Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.1%e.
- (CN) PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY481B v CNY336B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY331B v injects CNY66B prior.
- (CN) PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9519 v 6.9572 prior.
- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS): 2022 per capita income: CNY36.9K, +5.0% y/y.
- (CN) PBOC to auction CNY5.0B in Central Bank Bill Swaps on Feb 28th.
- (CN) Feb New Yuan Loans might decline to CNY1.6T [vs CNY4.9T in Jan (record high)] - Chinese press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 27,515.
- (JP) Japan sells ¥2.9T v ¥2.9T indicated in 0.005% 2-year JGB bonds; Avg Yield: -0.0270% v -0.0090% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.11x v 3.73x prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) again offers 5-year loans to banks (as expected): offers ¥1.0T in loans; total bids ¥3.0T.
- Jan Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 6.3% V 4.0%E.
- Jan preliminary industrial production M/M: -4.6% V -2.9%E [largest m/m decline in 8 months]; Y/Y: -2.3% V -0.7%E.
- BOJ Deputy Govenor Nominees Uchida & Himino speak in Diet: Reiterate need to continue monetary easing.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Wakatabe: Inflation target has not been achieved.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) again offers 5-year loans to banks (as expected): offers ¥1.0T in loans.
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,417.
- South Korea sells 20-year bonds; Avg Yield: 3.605% v 3.260% prior.
Other Asia
-(SI) Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: -12.8% v -10.7% prior.
North America
-Reportedly Pres Biden mulling a limited Executive Order on US/China investments, scaling back previously plans for wider restrictions on American investment in China - Politico.
Europe
-UK and EU confirm agreement on final terms of Northern Ireland protocol deal. Confirms deal delivers green lane and red lane trade routes, goods staying in UK will use a new green lane with separate red lane for goods moving to the EU.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0615-1.0585 ; JPY 136.35-136.11 ; AUD 0.6750-0.6722 ;NZD 0.6172-0.6148.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,820/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $75.94/brl; Copper -0.3% at $4.0030/lb.
