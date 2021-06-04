EUR/USD big high/ low brake is now located at 1.2105. EUR/USD trades above the 200-day average at 1.2061 and not below as reported by contributors. 1.2095 fails to register.
If 1.2105 breaks lower. 1.2055 for today also fails to register as a significant point. 1.2059 is actual.
1.2110 is actually 1.2112 and a minor point. Don't push your luck for EUR/USD at the "band of support" from 1.1993 to 1.1986. At 1.2015 also fails to register as a significant level. Its only 5 pips from 1.2105.
If ever a thief of pips exists, it's Fibonacci numbers because it doesn't comply with statistics. The last indicator to ever trade is Fibonacci because of its set up as Square Roots of 5. Not many pips trade these days so every pip is vital. Statistics is more accurate not only to currencies but all market prices and it offers more pip gained and exact support and resistance points than Fibonacci. Leonardo Fibonacci needs to rest in peace where he belongs.
Market price ranges and speeds radically changed in 2016. Today's dead markets are the result of those changes. It represents the success and past intentions of central banks. Websites, news services, and many traders failed to maintain pace with the new changes and operate as if today is pre-2016. Pre 2016 may never be seen again in markets as central banks now control market prices rather than pre-2016 to facilitate the price.
DXY range today is located from 90.05 to 90.97. Observe 90.24 as most vital.
EUR/USD range today is located from 1.2044 to 1.2166. Only 5 numbers are most important: 1.2044, 1.2059, 1.2077, 1.2135, and 1.2166. All other numbers in the series are minor.
NFP is the least of concerns today as EUR/USD and DXY will hold its ranges. This means long lows and short highs.
USD/CAD ranges today 1.2061 to 1.2183> Most vital 5 numbers: 1.2061, 1.2076, 1.2094 , 1.2152, 1.2183.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
