AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar offered little to excite investors Wednesday as price action across major currencies was largely muted. Analysts ignored Q1 GDP data as feed-in indicators proved correct and the final print wrote in largely as expected. The Australian economy grew 1.8% in the 3 months to March 31 and appears set to maintain a healthy recovery through quarters two, three and four. The steady print paves the way for the RBA to begin tapering QE and reduces the need to extend yield curve controls in July. Ordinarily, we’d expect a boost on the back of such a print but it appears the market is still lacking conviction, reluctant to break outside narrow trading ranges for fear of going against near term headwinds. The AUD bounced between 0.7715 and 0.7770 through Wednesday and appears unlikely to make a significant break outside this handle ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payroll report. With estimates for US labour market performance split across a wide range, there is some scope to suggest we may enjoy some long-awaited volatility in its aftermath.
Key Movers
Movement across major currencies was largely muted through trade on Wednesday as markets continued to seek a catalyst to drive direction and underpin conviction in a broader market narrative. The Canadian dollar and Norwegian kroner outperformed most counterparts, buoyed by an uptick in oil prices. With global rates stagnant and little price action across equities, the absence of a broader trend ensures ranges remain narrow. The euro continued to struggle on extensions beyond 1.22 while the GBP fails to consolidate gains above 1.42, content to bounce between 1.4100 and 1.4200. Attentions today turn to a host of European and US PMI indicators. While we expect the market will ignore headline numbers, a deep dive into the sub-content, particularly rising input costs could provide an invaluable marker for ongoing inflation trends. That said, anything short of a shock outperformance will likely see currencies confined to recent ranges in the lead up to tomorrow US non-farm payroll print.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7790 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6310 - 0.6360 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8210 - 1.8420 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0660 - 1.0750 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9290 - 0.9390 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD buyers surge on dips, but higher highs at doubt
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.4111, its lowest for the week, now trading around 1.4170 as demand for the dollar receded during US trading hours. It is notable that once again, the pair depended solely on whether investors decide to buy or sell the greenback.
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
XRP readies for 40% rally, as the crypto market consolidates
Bitcoin price continues to coil within a symmetrical triangle, with the pattern apex converging on June 10. Ethereum price closed May with a long-legged doji pattern signaling equilibrium between the forces of supply and demand. XRP price forming cup-with-high-handle base, the first high probability opportunity for investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.