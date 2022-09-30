In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire sits down with renowned financial expert, Alasdair Macleod, to demystify the major mispricing in the global markets.

The two old friends speak out on the US fighting tooth and nail to retain their world reserve currency status, with the threat of Russia’s gold-based trade currency closing in.

Timestamps

00:00 Start.

04:20 Is Russia spurring ‘escalation’ or securing their position?

14:13 A new global payment system in the making.

21:13 Gas crisis spells dark days for Europe this winter.

30:07 Authorities pull the levers - but nothing’s working.

38:49 What happens after escaping the discipline of sound money?

50:42 Macleod’s outlook on gold & silver.