US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 107.910.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 88.80.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 132.27.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 61 ticks Higher and trading at 4126.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1738.00. Gold is 26 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - Major.Tentative

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/12/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/12/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was Down against the indices and this is usually a bullish signal, hence the Upside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 230 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we chose an Upside bias for a number of reasons. Namely:

- The USD was trading Lower as opposed to the indices.

- There wasn't much if any economic news to drive the markets in any one direction.

- All the global markets and indices were trading Higher Monday morning.

So, all of this put together made a fine example as to why we chose the Upside bias. Not everything with market correlation is cut and dry, sometimes market insight comes into play and that is sometimes subjective. Today we have much more in the way of economic news. CPI, Core CPI are Major and proven market movers. So, we will see if this news can keep the markets moving forward.