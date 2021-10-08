It is a mixed picture across markets this afternoon, after US job numbers once again missed forecasts.
NFP miss stops equity bounce in its tracks.
Rally slows, but has yet to go into reverse.
Oil’s continued rise a point of concern.
Some of the rampant bullishness of earlier in the week has been checked after yet another stumble for US job creation in today’s non-farm payrolls. Once more the big number has come in well below forecasts, proving that attempting to predict the flight path of an economy recovering from a pandemic is quite the tricky thing. Unfortunately for markets, a miss like today’s was the outcome least desired, since the Fed is on course to taper anyway, and it doesn’t look like today’s figure comes anywhere close to the kind of scary figure that might provoke Powell into swerving course at the last minute. Which means we have further evidence of a slowing recovery and the scaling back of asset purchases to cope with. Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon.
Some of the hesitation in markets is also down to the ongoing rise in oil, which, far from slowing, appears to be gathering pace now that OPEC+ has opted to hold production steady for the time being. The world economy, facing severe bottlenecks leading to inflation across a host of sectors, is ill-equipped for another turbo-charged oil price rise, and this could well stack up to be the big risk for the autumn.
