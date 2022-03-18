“A quiet calendar and few headlines have meant that stocks have been drifting for most of the day, after a week in which many markets have staged strong recoveries.”

Stocks waver, but are reluctant to fall

“After the huge gains seen this week for many indices, it is not surprising that a sense of exhaustion has descended across markets. Both the FTSE 100 and the Dax have rebounded impressively from their lows for the month, but with little on the calendar today and not much in the way of headlines there has been little to drive trade in either direction. But for now there doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite to sell the bounce. Stocks may actually take the lack of newsflow as a positive, and certainly next week is rather sparse on the event front as well.”

Oil holds steady as IEA calls for emergency measures

“Oil prices look to be on the up again, although in a much more measured fashion now the initial shock of the Ukraine war has worn off. After yesterday’s bounce both Brent and WTI have paused, while the IEA is asking countries to look at ways they can rapidly cut back on consumption. But it will be a relatively slow process, and demand is still likely to tick higher while supply still remains relatively constrained. The slow ratcheting up of pressure from higher oil prices looks to have a way to go yet.”