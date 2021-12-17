Risk sentiment turned suddenly sour on Thursday. Nasdaq tanked 2.5% and the S&P 500 slid close to 0.87% from ATH levels, as investors weighed the possible negative impacts of a tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) policy, the rising omicron cases, and the fact that Biden’s $2 trillion won’t pass the legislation this year.
Volatility is rising again, lowering the predictability of what may happen next. Although this week gave little answer about whether we will see a Santa rally, we now have a clearer roadmap about what should happen on the US monetary policy front. Therefore, there is chance of seeing one last record before we close the year on the index level.
On the central banks front, the Bank of England (BoE) raised its rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% and became the first major central bank to raise the rates, the European Central Bank (ECB) made a hawkish tweak to its policy, announcing the end the PEPP program by next March (yet they will double the APP purchases to ease the transition!), and Turkey defied the market cutting its repo rate by 100bp. The lira got hammered again.
In this episode, I share my prediction on what could happen in Turkey, and where the US indices may be within next 6 months.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
