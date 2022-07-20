Some of the recent gains in equities have been trimmed this afternoon, while in FX markets attention is turning to tomorrow’s ECB meeting.

Stocks slip in early US trading

“It has been a mixed start to the session, although given the scale of the bounce for the week so far some profit-taking was to be expected. Headlines about Russia contemplating further maintenance to its Nord Stream platform have put European stocks under pressure, as traders weigh up whether they can push this risk rebound much further. In addition, the double-whammy of UK and Canadian inflation data today has trimmed the appetite of dip buyers, who have been trying to forget about CPI figures in their quest to pick up some bargains.”

ECB meeting in focus

“That goal of forgetting about inflation and interest rates gets harder now, as we head towards tomorrow’s ECB meeting. A 50bps hike seems much more likely, although a 25bps move still appears to have the edge. Having clambered above $1.02 once more in its bid to put some distance between it and parity, EUR/USD now has to do its best to hold on and wait in the hope that tomorrow’s meeting is more hawkish than anticipated.”