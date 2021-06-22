Stock markets are looking for further gains today, although the atmosphere has been more muted than that seen on Monday.

The market continues to stand or fall by what Fed members say, and today will be no different. Yesterday’s exuberance has cooled off ahead of Powell’s testimony tonight, but since this week appears to be mainly about walking back some of the views expressed in the FOMC it is likely a supportive atmosphere for risk assets will remain in place. Equity markets continue to make gains while in FX markets the likes of the euro, sterling and the Loonie are making some cautious headway against the greenback, which has found itself becalmed following last week’s bounce. More and more, it looks like last week’s Fed/options expiration just caught an extended market napping; now that investors have been given a shock to jolt them out of their complacency it looks like the rally can resume once again. From the looks of things so far this week, fresh record highs for key indices might not be too far away.

Oil’s rise, seemingly oblivious to any and all of the Fed-related volatility, has been good news for BP and Shell, which have resumed their move higher after last week’s losses. The demand story has animated crude all year, a state of affairs likely to continue as economies reopen and consumption keeps rising. Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher.