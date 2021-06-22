Stock markets are looking for further gains today, although the atmosphere has been more muted than that seen on Monday.
The market continues to stand or fall by what Fed members say, and today will be no different. Yesterday’s exuberance has cooled off ahead of Powell’s testimony tonight, but since this week appears to be mainly about walking back some of the views expressed in the FOMC it is likely a supportive atmosphere for risk assets will remain in place. Equity markets continue to make gains while in FX markets the likes of the euro, sterling and the Loonie are making some cautious headway against the greenback, which has found itself becalmed following last week’s bounce. More and more, it looks like last week’s Fed/options expiration just caught an extended market napping; now that investors have been given a shock to jolt them out of their complacency it looks like the rally can resume once again. From the looks of things so far this week, fresh record highs for key indices might not be too far away.
Oil’s rise, seemingly oblivious to any and all of the Fed-related volatility, has been good news for BP and Shell, which have resumed their move higher after last week’s losses. The demand story has animated crude all year, a state of affairs likely to continue as economies reopen and consumption keeps rising. Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades at weekly highs above 1.1920 as investors await for Fed chief Powell. Upbeat market mood supports high-yielding currencies following upbeat US data.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1,780 ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.