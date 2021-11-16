In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert and Michael Venezia join minds to talk about Solar, EV, Batter, and other stocks that are on Mike's radar. You can't miss it.

Coach asks Mike what his favorite sectors are. Mike includes Solar, EV and battery stocks. But, he says he is not interested in Pot Stocks.

This despite data showing that the marijuana industry is expected to double in value by 2025, and many investors are seeking to profit as states and entire countries decriminalize or legalize cannabis and/or its components.

However, experts agree that SOL, DQ, and GCPEF are top for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.

The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use.

Solar industry companies come from multiple sectors, including utilities, industrial, and energy, and include popular stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and SunRun Inc. (RUN).

Some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, they do not typically include these businesses in the industry's listings because the parent companies' primary focus is not solar.