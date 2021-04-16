In their spring outlook, the IMF economists expect to see a multi-speed (and incomplete) recovery of the global economy in 2021. Indeed, speed is the key word for 2021 because the emerging countries are racing against time on several fronts. In our eyes, the greatest short-term risks are linked to the race between the rollout of vaccinations and the spread of the pandemic, and between higher food prices and the partial catching-up of revenues for low-income households. If this divergence persists, we could see a rise in social risks, which may have a much more destabilisation capacity than financial risks.
In their spring outlook, the IMF economists expect to see a multi-speed recovery of the global economy in 2021, albeit an incomplete one. Nothing really different from the major crises of the past. Yet speed seems to be the keyword for 2021, because the emerging countries are in the midst of a race against time on several fronts.
A race against time between the rollout of vaccinations and the spread of the pandemic
A new wave of Covid-19 cases has broken out since mid-March, just as vaccination campaigns are beginning to roll out. On the positive side, the number of vaccine doses, and fully vaccinated people for that matter, is rising faster than the number of reported new cases in virtually all countries. But the percentage of the vaccinated population is still low, except in such emblematic cases as Israel and Chile, and to a lesser extent, in Hungary and Morocco. Looking beyond this handful of countries, vaccination rates are highest in Central and Eastern Europe and in Turkey, at between 5% and 10%. In the Asian and Latin American countries, vaccination rates are no more than 2%, with the exception of Singapore. But in Latin America, unlike the industrialised Asian countries, the pandemic does not seem to be coming under control, far from it. Brazil is the country where the situation is the most alarming, with a number of vaccinations barely higher than the number of new cases, and a very low vaccination coverage.
A race against time between rising commodity prices and the catching-up of household revenues
Commodity prices have picked up strongly since mid-2020, with metal and oil prices leading the way, followed by agricultural products since Q4. The recovery has even accelerated since early 2021. For net commodity-exporting countries, this factor reduces the balance of payment risk, and even sovereign risk. However, it is an aggravating factor for social risks, especially food price inflation, which hits the poorest populations. IMF experts estimate that an additional 98 million people fell below the poverty line last year, with 68 million new cases of malnutrition, mainly due to the decline in revenues, but also to higher food prices. Agricultural commodity prices are already 20% higher than the 5-year average, and close to the peak levels of 2008 and 2011. Yet revenues are bound to catch up only partially, even though employment in the emerging countries generally responds more rapidly to growth than it does in the advanced countries.
A race against time between the turnaround in fiscal revenues and heavier debt servicing charges
In 2020, public debt for all of the emerging and developing countries rose by about 10 points of GDP. Yet the interest burden continued to diminish due to the ongoing decline in interest rates. This will no longer be the case in 2021, mainly because public debt is swelling, but also because of tighter monetary policy, not only in the United States, but also in the emerging countries themselves. This raises borrowing costs for governments. If we compare 2021-2022 to the period 2019- 2020, the ratio between interest charges and fiscal revenues will increase for about two-thirds of the main emerging countries. For most of them, this ratio is still moderate or even low (only 10% of the emerging countries have a ratio of more than 20%). Among the emerging countries, government solvency is not a real threat, even for the most fragile countries in this respect (South Africa, Brazil and India). But it does create an additional constraint, making it harder to maintain income support measures (which are set to expire in the vast majority of countries) or at least putting a damper on investment.
A race against time between the return to normal of corporates’ turnover and the end of moratoriums on repaying bank loans and the maturing of liquidity loans doled out since the beginning of the pandemic.
Despite the recession, bank lending to households and companies has increased by more than 5% in half of the emerging countries. Moreover, the monetary authorities or bank supervisory boards have granted banks a longer period for classifying late payments as doubtful loans. As a result, doubtful loan ratios will rise sharply this year, undoubtedly more than during the 2008 crisis. Fortunately, capitalisation of the banking system has been strengthened over the past decade.
In our eyes, the biggest risks in the very short term are linked to the race against time between the number of vaccinations and the spread of the pandemic, and between rising food prices and the catching-up of revenues for low-income households. If this divergence persists, we could see a rise in social risks, which may have a much more destabilisation capacity than financial risks.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.